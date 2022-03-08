PMC turns blind eye even as private hospitals don’t report dengue cases

PUNE In the last 14 months since January 2021, not a single confirmed case of dengue has been reported by private hospitals in the city despite the large spread of the mosquito-borne disease in Pune during August and September last year. Dengue, like Covid-19 and tuberculosis, is a notified disease which means that private hospitals have to inform the local governing authorities regarding each patient reported or undergoing treatment in their hospitals.

Last year, private hospitals did not report a single case of dengue although the city saw 753 confirmed cases. All 753 cases were reported by civic body centres. The city also reported two dengue-related deaths, both from the same government hospital. Contagious diseases like dengue have to be reported to the government to contain the spread of the virus and disease so that containment measures are put in place in respective areas.

According to Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer and in-charge of communicable diseases, it is mandatory for private hospitals or clinics to notify Dengue cases to the civic body failing which they would invite action.

“It is compulsory for private hospitals to notify every case to us and if they fail to do so, then we can take action under the concerned IPC sections. However most of the time, the record is maintained with the hospital administration but is not uploaded on our website,” said Dr Wavare.

During 2021, the city reported a total 753 confirmed cases of dengue and 3,184 suspected cases and two deaths were reported due to the infection, both from Sassoon general hospital. All of the 753 cases were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) centres.

In 2022, in the months of January and February, the city reported 44 confirmed cases, 272 suspected cases, and no deaths. Dr Wavare added that the civic body has issued notices to only two to three private hospitals and soon, the hospitals will start reporting the cases. “Only those cases confirmed through the ELISA tests are considered as confirmed and private hospitals have reported suspected cases.”