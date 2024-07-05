 PMC vacates chaupati on J M Road - Hindustan Times
PMC vacates chaupati on J M Road

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 05, 2024 07:04 AM IST

The chaupati had got developed on the old petrol pump land in the name of J M Corner, with many hotels and snack centres having come up there

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday vacated the chaupati on Junglee Maharaj (J M) Road near Junglee Maharaj Temple. The chaupati had got developed on the old petrol pump land in the name of J M Corner, with many hotels and snack centres having come up there.

Earlier, after the Bombay High Court's decision on Wednesday to vacate the stay on encroachments along the river at Karvenagar, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) during a special drive on Thursday demolished the encroachments.
Earlier, after the Bombay High Court’s decision on Wednesday to vacate the stay on encroachments along the river at Karvenagar, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) during a special drive on Thursday demolished the encroachments. (HT PHOTO)

PMC deputy engineer Sunil Kadam said, “The PMC with the help of a JCB, two gas cutters, and workers vacated the 3,400 square feet plot. Action was taken against 20 hotels.”

“The civic body had issued notice to these operators two weeks ago but since they failed to vacate, the PMC undertook the drive. The PMC had taken action against the same chaupati a few months ago but it subsequently became operational again. It was against this backdrop that the PMC took action on Thursday,” a PMC official said.

Satish Mahale, a college student staying at a hostel, said, “I used to visit this chaupati regularly but I don’t think there will be any use of this action. I am sure that the chaupati will come up again as the operators and PMC officials are hand-in-glove. Earlier too, action had been taken after which it again began operating smoothly.”

A hotel operator on condition of anonymity said, “We were operating on the inside and not encroaching any road. There are many hawkers doing business on J M Road who obstruct the traffic but the PMC officials do not dare to take action against them.”

Earlier, after the Bombay High Court’s decision on Wednesday to vacate the stay on encroachments along the river at Karvenagar, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) during a special drive on Thursday demolished the encroachments.

News / Cities / Pune / PMC vacates chaupati on J M Road
