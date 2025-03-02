PMC vaccinates 742 children on day one of JE vaccination

After a delay of one year, the pilot vaccination drive against Japanese Encephalitis (JE) started in the city on Saturday. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) vaccinated 742 children aged 1 to 15 years on the first day, said officials. JE is the leading viral cause of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Asia. The disease primarily affects children under the age of 15 years. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The state health department’s second phase of the drive covers Pune, Raigad and Parbhani districts.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer and city immunisation officer, PMC, “The vaccinated kids included 364 boys and 378 girls from schools and anganwadis in Bhavani Peth, Raviwar Peth, Gokhalenagar, Shivajinagar and Kondhwa.”

JE is the leading viral cause of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Asia. The disease primarily affects children under the age of 15 years. Seventy per cent of those develop illness either die or survive with a long-term neurological disability.

Dr Dighe said no single case of adverse effect following immunisation (AEFI) was reported on Saturday. “We have kept AEFI kits at all centres. As a precautionary measure, we have also written to hospitals like Kamala Nehru Hospital, Sassoon General Hospital, Bharati Vidyapeth and Kashibai Navale Hospital to be ready to handle AEFI cases,” he said.

Under the JE vaccination campaign, PMC has set a target to cover 1,043,420 children.

Dr Nina Borade, health chief, PMC, said that the civic body has received a stock of 679,515 vaccine doses and 800,000 syringes. At least 6,692 vaccination sessions will be conducted by 522 administrators, supported by 365 ASHA workers, 1,092 anganwadi workers, and 848 teachers in March.