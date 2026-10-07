Surat gets Diamond-themed metro, deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi shares pics: 'It reflects city’s unique identity'

Take a look at the pics below:

The interiors of the metro trains feature geometric artwork inspired by the facets of a diamond. Similar patterns based on different diamond cuts have been incorporated into the ceilings. The design is complemented by red doors, beige flooring and silver handrails.

“The Surat Metro is bringing the spirit of the world-renowned ‘Diamond City’ into its design, with diamond-inspired elements adorning metro trains, ceilings and infrastructure. A metro that doesn’t just connect Surat, it reflects the city’s unique identity,” he said.

Sanghavi said the metro brings the spirit of the world-renowned Diamond City into its design, with diamond-inspired elements incorporated across the trains, ceilings and infrastructure.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi recently shared pictures of the Surat Metro’s interiors on X, showcasing the diamond-inspired design. “Surat’s identity, now riding with its future!” he wrote.

Surat , known as the Diamond City of India, is set to get a metro system that reflects the city’s identity, with its trains and infrastructure featuring designs inspired by diamond facets and cuts.

The diamond theme also extends beyond the trains, with elements inspired by the facets, gloss and cuts of diamonds incorporated into stations and other metro infrastructure. According to a report by NDTV, the Dream City Metro station has been designed in the shape of a diamond. The station is located near the Surat Diamond Bourse, one of the city’s major landmarks associated with the diamond trade.

Social media reactions Pictures of the interiors shared by Sanghavi drew praise from social media users, with several calling the design distinctive and a fitting tribute to Surat’s identity.

One user wrote, “Impressive- truly diamond city.”

“One of the best metro designs I’ve ever seen,” commented another.

“Lovely colours of the coaches,” wrote a third user.

“Surat will be in top 10 cities of India very soon. All the best,” said another.

However, some users also raised concerns over the delays in the metro project and ongoing construction-related problems in the city.

“The city has been facing issues cause of construction for years now, the project keeps getting delayed,” one user noted.

“Start the service…. It’s been delayed for too much. Not excited any more. Look at the condition of city. It’s getting worse by the day,” said another.

The Surat Metro is currently under construction and comprises two corridors with 38 stations spread across a total length of 40.35 km. The metro is expected to begin commercial operations by the end of 2026.

Once operational, the metro is expected to provide residents and visitors with a more convenient and affordable way to travel across Surat. With its diamond-inspired interiors and station designs, the project also seeks to bring the city’s globally recognised identity into its public transport infrastructure.