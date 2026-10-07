WHO unsure how Russian lab worker died in suspected plague case, official says

A top official with the World Health Organisation said Wednesday the UN health agency doesn’t know how a lab worker in Siberia died amid concerns about plague, and she urged Russia to provide more information. The WHO said it wanted more information from Russia on the death of a plague laboratory technician -- and on reports of "a second employee with pneumonia of undetermined cause". (AFP) Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO director of Epidemic and Pandemic Management, said the agency doesn’t know what the “causative agent’ was behind the woman’s October 2 death, and “this is why we need more information.” In its tersely worded statements, Russia's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, does not link the case to pneumonic plague, saying only that “extensive” testing found no evidence the lab worker's illness was caused by any of the pathogens she worked with at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and the Far East.

Deep Dive What are the symptoms of pneumonic plague? Why is the World Health Organization seeking more information from Russia about the lab worker's death? How does pneumonic plague spread compared to bubonic plague?

Also Read | Death of a Russian plague researcher, explained by a microbiologist Russia has said she died of pneumonia -- a “typical” acute respiratory viral infection -- and its health authorities have found no cases of plague recently, WHO has said, acknowledging that pneumonia is commonplace. “We don’t understand how she was infected,” Van Kerkhove said.

This undated photo released in 2019 by the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and Far East, shows the institute workers in a lab. (The Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research)

The comments suggested the U.N. health agency has more questions than answers about the situation at the lab, which focuses on plague and was founded about a century ago to study the disease in a region where it is endemic. Since the suspicious death of the lab worker, Russian authorities have kept a tight lid on information about it. The incident has been surrounded by secrecy and claims that it could have been caused by pneumonic plague. Also Read | ‘Very deep discussion’: Trump scheduled to speak to Putin over suspected plague case in Russia While the case has raised global concerns, Russian state TV and other national state-controlled media have steered clear of the subject. Some state-sponsored news outlets withdrew earlier reports about the case. Rospotrebnadzor said Sunday the lab worker was diagnosed with “pneumonia of unknown etiology,” meaning its origin was not known. A state TV station in Irkutsk reported she died Oct. 2 in a hospital in Shelekhov, a town just outside Irkutsk. Officials have quarantined a hospital and are monitoring the contacts of the worker, who died of what unconfirmed media reports said could have been pneumonic plague — a less common but severe form of plague that can spread from person to person. Moscow informed the WHO that no case of plague has been registered in the Irkutsk region in southeastern Siberia.

A view of the anti-plague institute in the city of Irkutsk on October 7, 2026. (Photo by TATYANA MAKEYEVA / AFP) (AFP)

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would speak about the issue “very soon” with Russian President Vladimir Putin and report about it “probably tomorrow.” Wednesday is the Kremlin leader's 74th birthday. Also Read | Russia plague outbreak: What is pneumonic plague caused by Yersinia pestis? White House monitors situation Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that a Putin-Trump call hasn’t been set yet but could be organized quickly. Trump said the U.S. stands ready to help Russia. Asked what the U.S. intelligence community was saying about the case, Trump said the U.S. is in “very deep discussions” on the topic. Russia is prodded for more information In response to WHO requests, Russia declared that no case of plague had recently been registered in the Irkutsk region, the U.N. organization said. Russian health authorities reported a full range of preventive measures had been carried out — including tracing the dead woman’s contacts, medical monitoring and lab tests, the WHO said. The Russian note relayed to The Associated Press by the WHO said the test showed “no presence of dangerous infectious disease pathogens in any of the contacts.” The Geneva-based organization said it has requested further information to clarify the cause of the severe pneumonia, the pathogen that prompted the public health measures, and media reports that a second employee had pneumonia of undetermined cause. Also Read | Russian lab death sparks plague fears: WHO seeks answers as Trump says he'll speak to Putin The Kremlin and other officials stay tight-lipped Peskov referred all questions to Rospotrebnadzor, which does not mention suspected plague in its reports. In its latest statement Tuesday, the agency said “the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the Irkutsk region, the cities of Irkutsk and Shelekhov is calm.” Authorities were completing a “complex of prophylactic measures and medical observation over contacts,” it said, adding that so far they have found two cases of COVID-19 and two cases of rhinovirus. “No other infectious pathogens have been found among contacts,” it said. Judy Twigg, professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University, noted that while the measures taken by Russian health authorities “have been swift and serious,” officials sought to play down the situation and “any statements that strayed from that party line ... were edited or deleted within hours.” “What we are watching is less a failure to respond than a failure of candor,” Twigg said in written comments.

A woman wearing a face mask walks past the anti-plague institute in the city of Irkutsk on October 7, 2026. (Photo by TATYANA MAKEYEVA / AFP) (AFP)