PMC wary of issuing notices to residents for excessive water usage

PUNE: Although Punekars have started using less water after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in November last year issued notices to 4,500 residents for excessive use of water based on water meter readings, the PMC is afraid to repeat the step this year due to concerns that it might affect installation of the remaining water meters under the 24x7 equitable water supply project.

It was in November 2022 that the PMC water supply department issued notices to 4,500 residents for excessive water usage and instructed them to reduce water usage under the 24x7 equitable water supply project. Thereafter, residents and civic activists took strong objection to the PMC’s move and demanded that the corporation get its own act together before issuing such notices. While the PMC has claimed that 40% of Punekars have started using less water after the notices were served, the civic body is wary of repeating the move this year.

Nandkumar Jagtap, superintendent engineer of the PMC water supply department who looks after the 24x7 water supply project, said, “During the initial survey based on the water meter readings, we found that more than 1,500 litres of water were being used per house (four to five members). Therefore, we served notices to residents. Out of the total 4,500 notices, we found around 40 per cent residents using less water as compared to last year.”

“However, we will not serve notices to residents this year as it will create unnecessary problems among the residents. It will affect installation of the remaining water meters in the city,” Jagtap said.

Till date, the PMC has installed 147,000 water meters in different parts of the city. The civic body had issued notices to residents of Vishrantwadi, Tingre Nagar, Katraj, Baner, Aundh, Hadapsar, Pashan, Viman Nagar, Kalash-Ganesh Nagar and Kedareshwar (Katraj-Kondhwa) last year.

Water bills to be issued next year

Aniruddha Pawaskar, chief superintendent engineer of the PMC water supply department, said, “As per the detailed project report (DPR) of the 24x7 project, consultants estimated 318,000 water meters including domestic and commercial consumers in the city. However, during the latest consumer survey, the numbers have gone down to 288,000. Out of these, we have installed 147,000 meters so far. At present, the PMC has installed water meters for 40,000 commercial consumers. And we are issuing bills to commercial consumers as per the consumption of water.”

“According to the DPR, the PMC planned 60 overhead water tanks across the city. Till date, we have almost completed 40 water tank works. The entire project (meter installation and overhead water tanks) is supposed to be completed next year (March 2024). The decision to issue water bills to residents based on consumption of water will be taken by the newly-formed general body next year,” Pawaskar said.

The corporation initiated the 24x7 equitable water project to resolve the problem of irregular and insufficient water supply in the city. The project was approved in February 2018 with the total project cost being ₹2,550 crores out of which, ₹200 crores was raised by the civic body through bonds.