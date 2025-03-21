PMC writes to health dept to declare end of GBS outbreak

Pune: Following a decline in Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has written to the state public health department on Thursday to declare end of the rare nerve disorder outbreak. Officials said the last GBS case in the affected area was reported on March 2, 2025. Following a decline in GBS cases, PMC has written to the state public health department on Thursday to declare end of the rare nerve disorder outbreak. (HT FILE)

The civic body was caught unaware when an unusual spike in suspected GBS cases was reported since January 9 this year in clusters from areas like Nandegaon, Nanded, Dhayari, Kirkitwadi, and Khadakwasla, amongst others. The outbreak was first detected in Sinhagad Road area on January 13.

The civic health officials suspected contaminated drinking water and food as main sources of the infection and carried out preventive measures and surveillance to contain the spread. The cases peaked on January 20 and later reported a decline.

A senior health official, on request of anonymity, said that no new cases have been reported in the GBS affected areas since March 2.

“Sporadic GBS cases will continue to be reported in other parts of the city as is the trend observed in the past years,” she said.

PMC till date has reported 141 GBS cases and nine suspected deaths with 120 patients confirmed as infected. While 117 patients have been successfully discharged, 15 are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

Dr Nina Borade, health chief, PMC, said, “While we have sought health department’s permission to declare the outbreak over, passive surveillance will continue in municipal hospitals and clinics.”

GBS is a treatable neurological condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves, leading to weakness in the upper and lower limbs, neck, face, and eyes, tingling or numbness, and, in severe cases, difficulty walking, swallowing, or breathing.