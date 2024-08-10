PMC-run boys hostel turns dengue hotspot

The Pune Municipal Corporation-run Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Boys Hostel on Ghole Road has reported its ten occupants dengue positive on Friday with eight admitted to Naidu Infectious Diseases Hospital at Baner, said officials. PMC is carrying out fogging and spraying insecticide activities at the hostel. (HT PHOTO)

According to officials, one hostel inmate died of suspected jaundice on July 31, and another passed away on August 3 as a suspected dengue fatality.

“The health department is investigating both deaths,” said Dr Suryakant Deokar, assistant health officer and head of the vector-borne diseases control programme at PMC.

Following the deaths, Pune municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale visited the hostel on Friday. Over 183 students, who claim unhygienic conditions at the hostel, have written 31 complaints to the civic body and hostel administration about lack of facilities at the facility.

Dr Deokar said, “The condition of eight hospitalised inmates is stable and they are under observation. Fogging and spraying insecticide activities are regularly carried out at the hostel.”

Nitin Udhas, chief social development officer, PMC, said, “The hostel inmates should alert authorities if they develop any health issues. The tests, treatment and food are provided free of cost by PMC to inmates. There is a garbage collection centre next to the hostel that posed health hazard. We have cleaned and disinfected the spot.”