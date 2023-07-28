Pune civic body to set up water fountains to reduce air pollution

Mist-based fountains will be set up at ten locations as part of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) action plan to tackle air pollution. The Environment Status Report (ESR) for 2022-23 released by the PMC on Wednesday has suggested installation of water fountains to bring down the effects of dust particles. PMC has installed a mist-based fountain at the busy Road Transport Office (RTO) Chowk on pilot basis. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

Mangesh Dighe, environment officer, PMC, said, “As per our suggestion, on pilot basis, PMC has installed a mist-based fountain at the busy RTO Chowk. This fountain is functional except during the rainy season. The civic electrical department has floated tender to install fountains at 10 locations in the city.”

PMC has formed a climate action cell and the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy and the National Institute of Urban Affairs have extended assistance to the civic body in the project.

Some of the eco-friendly steps taken by PMC include promotion of e-vehicles and installation of environment-friendly equipment at crematoriums.

According to the ESR, the Centre has identified 131 non-attainment cities in the country, including Pune, and has set a time target for implementation of action plan to clean up the city’s air.

The ESR states that the main source of dust particles in Pune is wind-blown resuspended dust and transport pollution with the RTO data showing that the number of registered vehicles running on Pune roads is 35.94 lakh.

