PMC’s ‘Bharati Pathak’ working 24/7, attends to 848 pothole-related complaints
PUNE Sayyed Javed is polite and listens to your complaint patiently, taking down every detail; he is one of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s employees ‘on duty’ at the newly-formed ‘Bharari Pathak’ to attend to Punekars’ complaints regarding potholes in the city. “In the past two days, I have received 63 calls that I have immediately relayed to the engineers of the respective wards,” he informs.
The ‘Bharati Pathak’ helmed by Sahabrao Dandge, superintending engineer – road department, PMC; has dedicated officials working in three shifts namely 8am to 4pm, 4pm to 12am and 12am to 8am, and looking after the maintenance and repairs of the city’s potholes and broken drainage chambers. The pathak has now added WhatsApp and email to their complaints’ receiving centre.
“We are working round-the-clock to attend to the complaints received from the residents of Pune, via the PMC portal, Aaple Sarkar, PMC cares, WhatsApp and the landline. The new addition is the WhatsApp which has become the fastest way to relay a message with photographs and area details. The complaints are passed on to the respective area engineers of our pathak who attend to them immediately,” says Dandge.
“We are taking all kinds of precautions and treating every message as an emergency, and attending to main roads on a priority basis. We are using cold mix, emulsion drum, jet patcher and chemical concrete to work fast on the potholes,” he says.
According to the PMC road department, 90% of the potholes in the city have been attended to and patched up between July 15 and July 18, 2022.
-
Ludhiana | Nabard team assures to support the high merit proposals of GADVASU
Raghunath B, chief general manager, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard)y, along with AGM Shushil Kumar, cluster officers Devinder Kumar and Sanjeev Kumar, visited the Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University to have an assessment and interaction in contemplated projects that could be mutually beneficial for the overall development of farming community.
-
NAAC team visit: LU launches logos for student-centric schemes to highlight them
The logos of 11 student-centric schemes were launched at the University of Lucknow on Tuesday, ahead of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council team's visit. The team will visit the university from July 21 to 23 to assess university's performance on various parameters to award a grading to it. Vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai unveiled the logos of the schemes being offered by the office of dean students' welfare, University of Lucknow.
-
These ‘pothole warriors’ call BMC to task
For Mushtaq Ansari, a Mahim resident, the day begins with tracking the BMC's (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) Twitter handle to zero in on the location from where maximum complaints related to potholes have been received. In 2018, Goregaon resident Dadarao Bilhore's teenaged son ran his bike into a pothole and died. After the BMC dubbed his work illegal, he started informing the BMC of the roads riddled with potholes.
-
Industrialists affected due to pandemic to get relief: Nandi
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said the state government had decided to give relief to the industrialists affected due to the Covid pandemic. It had been decided to provide exemption from fee for six months to entrepreneurs whose units were running in the industrial development authorities. The decision was taken in view of the circumstances arising due to the first, second and third waves of the Covid pandemic.
-
Ludhiana | GADVASU interns to get ₹15k stipend: Gogi
The state government on Tuesday agreed to increase the stipend of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) interns to ₹15,000. Students have been on chain hunger strike from June 12, demanding hike in stipend. In the meantime, interns Shivam and Satnam Singh, both students who were on hunger strike, have ended their fast. During the day, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira also met the protesting students and extended support.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics