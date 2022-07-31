PMCs bulk waste generators gather dust as garbage dept fines societies
While the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) solid waste management department (SWM) has been cracking the whip and penalising housing societies for not using bulk waste generators, the residents of NIBM road are quick to point out that the civic body has bulk waste generators that are lying idle and gathering dust, instead of giving it to societies for treating waste at source.
In July, the PMC has registered 14 cases and collected around ₹1 lakh in fines.
Maithily Manakwad, a resident of NIBM road and member of the mohalla committee said, “Recently, some of the housing societies were warned and fined for not having bulk waste generators in their societies. Though it is difficult to install these generators, many societies are planning to install it. However, the civic body has a stock of these generators which can be used by residents. The PMC should take stock of these unused generators. These bulk waste generators have been lying idle.”
NIBM corporator Nanda Lonkar and the civic body invested ₹70 lakh to purchase two bulk waste generators, which have been lying at the Salunkhe Vihar electric crematorium grounds since 2016. The allocated space for the biogas project was inaugurated in 2009 and since then, only a shed and a raised platform has been constructed.
“Though we purchased two machines for composting waste, they have not been in use and we are waiting for the solid waste management department to begin this process,” said Lonkar.
The PMC had bought two machines; three tonne and two tonne as a backup. These machines can also generate up to one ton of compost per day, she added.
Speaking on the fines and cases against society, Dr Ketki Ghadge, medical officer, SWM said, “On July 30, societies in Wanowrie, Ramtekdi were fined ₹5,000 as the bulk waste generators were not working. Most of this work is undertaken by the ward officer and then sent to us for data collection. We have some more societies that have been fined but not yet received the complete list.”
On July 25, the SWM released a list of bulk waste generators which are installed are five in areas, with largest being in Hadapsar having a capacity of 200 metric tonnes, while others are in areas like Aundh (2 MT), Koregaon Park , Kalyaninagar (3 MT), Vaikunth (8MT). Incidentally, this list does not include the two bulk waste composters that are still in their wrappings at NIBM.
-
Ludhiana shop owner gets extortion call from ‘gangster’
A miscreant claiming to be a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang demanded ₹5 lakh extortion money from a stationary store owner. The victim, Ashwani Wadhwa, 42, of Krishna Nagar, said on July 30, he received a call from an unidentified number on WhatsApp. He threatened to kill Wadhwa and his family the same way they had shot dead singer Sidhu Moose Wala if he did not transfer the money or informed the police.
-
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora stresses on need to set up hotel management institutes
Member of Parliament from the Rajya Sabha, Sanjeev Arora said the Union minister has further informed the house that a total six state institutes of hotel management (SIHM), one each at Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, were affiliated during last three years (2019-20, 2020-21and 2021-22) and funds worth ₹5,930 lakh were allocated to the institutes. Arora added that the same would help in generating more employment opportunities for the youth.
-
Banker’s house in Ludhiana burgled of ₹50,000, jewellery
A gang of burglars targeted the house of a banker in D block of the Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and decamped with ₹50,000 and jewellery. At the time of the incident, Rajesh Kumar and his family members were sleeping in the other room. In his complaint, Rajesh Kumar, said he came to know about the incident in the morning when he found the room to have been ransacked and the almirah lying open.
-
32-year-old woman ends life by consuming poison at Ludhiana’s DMCH
A 32-year-old woman on Saturday ended her life at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) by consuming poison. The victim was under stress over the ill health of her husband and inability to bear the cost of his treatment. The woman was a resident of Badala village of Phillaur. Her husband was admitted to DMCH after suffering a stroke. The ASI added that police are recording the statement of the deceased's family members.
-
Army dog ‘Axel’ laid to rest in J&K
The Army on Sunday paid homage to and laid to rest its canine soldier 'Axel' who made the supreme sacrifice during an anti-terror operation but not before pinpointing the location of a holed-up terrorist and thereby protecting a mosque in the vicinity. The terrorist, who was later identified as Kupwara-resident Akhtar Hussain Bhatt, was killed by security forces after an eight-hour-long gunfight in the Wanigam Bala area of Kreeri in Baramulla district on Saturday.
