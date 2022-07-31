PMCs bulk waste generators gather dust as garbage dept fines societies

While the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) solid waste management department (SWM) has been cracking the whip and penalising housing societies for not using bulk waste generators, the residents of NIBM road are quick to point out that the civic body has bulk waste generators that are lying idle and gathering dust, instead of giving it to societies for treating waste at source.

In July, the PMC has registered 14 cases and collected around ₹1 lakh in fines.

Maithily Manakwad, a resident of NIBM road and member of the mohalla committee said, “Recently, some of the housing societies were warned and fined for not having bulk waste generators in their societies. Though it is difficult to install these generators, many societies are planning to install it. However, the civic body has a stock of these generators which can be used by residents. The PMC should take stock of these unused generators. These bulk waste generators have been lying idle.”

NIBM corporator Nanda Lonkar and the civic body invested ₹70 lakh to purchase two bulk waste generators, which have been lying at the Salunkhe Vihar electric crematorium grounds since 2016. The allocated space for the biogas project was inaugurated in 2009 and since then, only a shed and a raised platform has been constructed.

“Though we purchased two machines for composting waste, they have not been in use and we are waiting for the solid waste management department to begin this process,” said Lonkar.

The PMC had bought two machines; three tonne and two tonne as a backup. These machines can also generate up to one ton of compost per day, she added.

Speaking on the fines and cases against society, Dr Ketki Ghadge, medical officer, SWM said, “On July 30, societies in Wanowrie, Ramtekdi were fined ₹5,000 as the bulk waste generators were not working. Most of this work is undertaken by the ward officer and then sent to us for data collection. We have some more societies that have been fined but not yet received the complete list.”

On July 25, the SWM released a list of bulk waste generators which are installed are five in areas, with largest being in Hadapsar having a capacity of 200 metric tonnes, while others are in areas like Aundh (2 MT), Koregaon Park , Kalyaninagar (3 MT), Vaikunth (8MT). Incidentally, this list does not include the two bulk waste composters that are still in their wrappings at NIBM.