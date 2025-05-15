PMC’s failing record in water meter installation amid opposition from citizens

Pune: Facing strong resistance from residents, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has warned that it may be forced to cut water connections if citizens continue to oppose the installation of water meters under the city’s ambitious 24x7 equitable water supply scheme. Facing strong resistance from residents, PMC has warned of water disconnection if citizens continue to oppose installation of water meters under the city’s ambitious 24x7 equitable water supply scheme. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The civic body had set a target of installing 2.86 lakh water meters across the city, but has so far managed to reach around 1.75 lakh meters. The slow progress has been attributed to persistent opposition from residents, many of whom fear that metering will lead to increased water bills and additional maintenance costs in the future.

As of early 2024, PMC had installed between 1.45 lakh and 1.57 lakh meters. Officials said that despite multiple awareness drives and assurances, a large section of citizens remains unconvinced. Many suspect that PMC’s current assurance — that consumers won’t be billed based on meter readings immediately — is merely a tactic to complete installations, and that charges will be levied later.

“It is true that citizens are opposing water meters. We are trying to convince them, as the meters are crucial for accurate water auditing and effective supply management,” said Nandkishor Jagtap, head, PMC water department.

The ₹2,500-crore project aims to provide round-the-clock water supply across Pune and ensure equitable distribution. A key component of the project is household-level metering, which would help the civic body track consumption patterns, identify leakages, and improve overall water management.

In a recent statement, PMC said, “We are installing water meters in housing societies and standalone homes as part of the 24x7 water supply project. These meters are essential for conducting a comprehensive water audit. While most citizens have cooperated, some are still refusing installation. We appeal to them to cooperate, failing which the PMC will be left with no option but to disconnect water supply to non-compliant households.”

The threat to cut connections underscores the mounting frustration within the administration over the sluggish pace of implementation, driven in part by misinformation and lack of trust among residents.

Despite the resistance, officials maintain that the project is essential to address the city’s growing water demands and improve accountability in water usage. The civic body has said it will continue efforts to engage with residents and clarify doubts, but is also prepared to take strict measures if necessary.