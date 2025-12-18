PMPML bus breakdowns hit traffic, Pune RTO to issue notice

As the regular breakdowns of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses during daily operations continue unabated, causing inconvenience to commuters and impacting city traffic, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has initiated action to issue a notice to the PMPML administration over repeated complaints. However, a high number of these buses break down unexpectedly mid-route, leading to slow-moving traffic and congestion across key corridors. (HT)

PMPML runs around 1,680 buses on 381 routes, navigating through congested areas, narrow roads and busy intersections across the city. However, a high number of these buses break down unexpectedly mid-route, leading to slow-moving traffic and congestion across key corridors.

On average, 60 to 65 buses suffer breakdowns every day. According to official data provided by PMPML itself, as many as 1,685 buses broke down during the month of November 2025 alone.

Complaints from citizens flags buses’ breakdowns as one of the reasons that strain traffic conditions, the others being narrow roads, roadside encroachments, increasing vehicle numbers and undisciplined driving habits.

Taking cognisance of the issue, Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, Pune, said, “It is mandatory for PMPML to ensure timely maintenance and repairs of vehicles and only then deploy them on routes. The number of bus breakdowns is not reducing, and we have received complaints that this is affecting traffic flow. Accordingly, a notice will be issued to PMPML.”

PMPML chairman and managing director Pankaj Deore acknowledged the problem and said steps were being taken to address it. “Instructions have been issued to depot managements to reduce the number of bus breakdowns in PMPML operations. Maintenance and repairs are being carried out. Many buses are old, which leads to technical failures and breakdowns. However, stricter measures will be implemented to ensure that buses do not break down during operations,” he said.