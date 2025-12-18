Search
Thu, Dec 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

PMPML bus breakdowns hit traffic, Pune RTO to issue notice

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Published on: Dec 18, 2025 03:16 am IST

PMPML runs around 1,680 buses on 381 routes, navigating through congested areas, narrow roads and busy intersections across the city

As the regular breakdowns of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses during daily operations continue unabated, causing inconvenience to commuters and impacting city traffic, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has initiated action to issue a notice to the PMPML administration over repeated complaints.

However, a high number of these buses break down unexpectedly mid-route, leading to slow-moving traffic and congestion across key corridors. (HT)
However, a high number of these buses break down unexpectedly mid-route, leading to slow-moving traffic and congestion across key corridors. (HT)

PMPML runs around 1,680 buses on 381 routes, navigating through congested areas, narrow roads and busy intersections across the city. However, a high number of these buses break down unexpectedly mid-route, leading to slow-moving traffic and congestion across key corridors.

On average, 60 to 65 buses suffer breakdowns every day. According to official data provided by PMPML itself, as many as 1,685 buses broke down during the month of November 2025 alone.

Complaints from citizens flags buses’ breakdowns as one of the reasons that strain traffic conditions, the others being narrow roads, roadside encroachments, increasing vehicle numbers and undisciplined driving habits.

Taking cognisance of the issue, Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, Pune, said, “It is mandatory for PMPML to ensure timely maintenance and repairs of vehicles and only then deploy them on routes. The number of bus breakdowns is not reducing, and we have received complaints that this is affecting traffic flow. Accordingly, a notice will be issued to PMPML.”

PMPML chairman and managing director Pankaj Deore acknowledged the problem and said steps were being taken to address it. “Instructions have been issued to depot managements to reduce the number of bus breakdowns in PMPML operations. Maintenance and repairs are being carried out. Many buses are old, which leads to technical failures and breakdowns. However, stricter measures will be implemented to ensure that buses do not break down during operations,” he said.

News / Cities / Pune / PMPML bus breakdowns hit traffic, Pune RTO to issue notice
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Pune's PMPML buses are facing frequent breakdowns, disrupting commuter travel and worsening city traffic, prompting the RTO to issue a notice to the agency. With an average of 60 to 65 breakdowns daily and 1,685 in November 2025, officials stress the need for timely maintenance. PMPML management acknowledges the issue and pledges to implement stricter measures.