Pune - In an effort to improve reliability and reduce passenger complaints, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has announced the implementation of a special ‘Punctuality Week’ to ensure buses run strictly as per schedule this week. The initiative aims to address long-standing concerns related to delayed services, trip cancellations, and irregular staff attendance, which often inconvenience daily commuters. Under this drive, PMPML will closely monitor on-time departures, adherence to timetables, and the punctual reporting of drivers and conductors, while warning of strict disciplinary action against habitual defaulters. PMPML launches ‘Punctuality Week’ for on-time bus services

PMPML chairman Pankaj Deore said the decision follows insights gained during recent ‘Field Week’ and ‘Cleanliness Week’ initiatives, which revealed gaps in operational discipline and service delivery. “We are taking multiple measures to reduce complaints received from passengers, and ‘Punctuality Week’ is a key part of that effort. Our focus is on ensuring that passengers receive services on time and buses operate as per the announced schedule,” Deore said.

He added that routes running late or facing frequent cancellations will be reviewed separately, while workshop teams have been instructed to carry out immediate repairs to minimise delays due to technical issues. Daily review meetings will be held throughout the week to track improvements.

Regular commuters have welcomed the initiative but stressed the need for consistent follow-up. “I depend on PMPML buses every day for my office commute. Delays of even 15-20 minutes affect my work schedule. If this drive is implemented seriously, it will really help working people like us,” said Kiran Jagdale, a commuter from Hadapsar. Another passenger, Vandana Karnik from Kothrud, said, “Many times buses are cancelled without prior information, and we end up waiting for a long time. Monitoring routes in real time and taking action against negligent staff is necessary. I hope PMPML continues this beyond just one week.”