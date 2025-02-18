PMPML needs 6,000 more buses, 16 new depots to meet growing commuter demand

While the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) currently operates 2,030 buses, it needs 6,000 more buses to meet growing commuter demand, officials said. At present, the transport body has 16 depots, and redevelopment is planned for the Kothrud, Katraj, Hadapsar, Market Yard, and Pimpri depots. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has proposed a significant expansion in its revised comprehensive mobility plan (CMP), which includes increasing the PMPML bus fleet, building additional depots and terminals, and introducing new routes to cater to the growing commuter demand. As per the revised CMP, the PMPML fleet size needs to increase to 8,000 by 2034; to 10,500 by 2044; and to 15,000 by 2054 with a proposal to transition entirely to electric buses.

Alongside the expansion of its fleet, the PMPML also needs to improve its depot infrastructure as per the revised CMP. At present, the transport body has 16 depots, and redevelopment is planned for the Kothrud, Katraj, Hadapsar, Market Yard, and Pimpri depots. To further enhance capacity, 16 new depots have been proposed at Holkarwadi, Khed Shivapur, Bhukum, Baje, Karla, Kanhe, Induri, Nanekarwadi, Santosh Nagar Khed, Karegaon, Rahi Daund, Yavat, Uruli Kanchan, Man and Mulshi.

Also under the revised CMP, the PMPML, which currently operates 26 bus terminals across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, will redevelop 10 key terminals including those at Pulgate, Chinchwad, Bhosar, Nigdi, Mukai Chowk, Chikhali, Wagholi, Ranjangaon, Talegan and Chakan. Additionally, new terminals will come up at Dhayari, Talwade MIDC, Nasrapur, Pirangut, Man Mulshi, Dehu village, Chakan bypass, Alandi, Ranjangaon, Sanaswadi and Theur to improve connectivity in the outer regions.

Yet another crucial aspect of the revised CMP is the route rationalisation process. While the PMPML currently operates 367 routes, the proposal includes the addition of 18 new routes over time while seven more will be added in the next decade based on demand patterns.

According to PMPML officials, these expansions are crucial for improving public transportation in the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR), reducing reliance on private vehicles, and ensuring a more sustainable urban transport system in the coming decades.