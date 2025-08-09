PMPML plans 60-year PPP lease to develop depot lands

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) board of directors has forwarded a proposal to the state government’s urban development department (UDD) to lease depot lands for development on public-private partnership (PPP) for 60 years instead of the earlier 30 years. Facing a mounting financial deficit despite the introduction of electric and CNG-based air-conditioned buses, the public transport utility is exploring ways to renovate its over 30 depots to enhance facilities and generate additional revenue. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“Private agency appointed to prepare a feasibility report has identified 14-15 sites that could be developed under the PPP model. Three depot plots under the jurisdiction of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have also been included in the plan,” said Pankaj Deore, chairman and managing director (CMD), PMPML, on Friday.

While the proposed plan includes modern charging infrastructure, adequate parking facilities, workshops, hotels, office complexes, and hospitals at the lands, 60-year lease is expected to create steady income streams, said PMPML officials.