PMPML plans e-cab service with women-only facility

Pune: The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has proposed e-cab facility, including dedicated service for women passengers, for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities. The authorities claim that its transport facility’s fare would be cheaper and reliable than Ola and Uber.

The public transport utility representatives said that concerns have been raised by women over travelling in private cabs and the proposed e-cab special service would be a reliable facility as it will be managed by government organisation.

PMPML also plans colour code for women-only e-cabs with women drivers.

PMPML president and managing director Laxminarayan Mishra said, “If PMPML would purchase these e-cabs, the service would be profitable for both commuters and PMPML, besides being safe for women passengers.”

PMPML has submitted the proposal before the board of directors and the meeting is scheduled next week.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “The PMPML chairman has submitted the proposal. Mayors of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad and their standing committee chairpersons would take appropriate decision at the scheduled meeting. It is the government’s policy to promote e-vehicles.”

As per the PMPML proposal, the e-cab service would be affordable than private players. The transport utility plans to compete with private firms by launching app, digital payment and advertisement facilities. It claimed that the implementation of the plan will generate jobs for locals.

Travel facility for twin cities, and safe ride for women passengers

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) proposes e-cab facility for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities

The planned transport facility

Total e-cabs: 100

Total expenditure for PMC and PCMC: Rs13.5 crore

e-cab running per day: 150 km per day

Expenditure per km: Rs1.80

Two drivers on each e-cab for two shifts

Driver monthly salary: Rs18,000

Cost-effective drive

Comparison between Ola, Uber and PMPML-run e-cab facility. The calculations based on 20km travel unit

Private cab service Mini (Ola, Uber) fare: Rs260 for 20km

Private cab service (Ola/Uber) for premium: Rs358 for 20 km

Mumbai taxi service for 20km: Rs338

Pune auto for 20 km: Rs234

Proposed PMPML e-cab service fair for 20 km: Rs200

Highlights of e-cab service

Concession for senior citizens and disabled passengers

It will run 24x7

It would have connectivity for metro stations, malls, airport, railway station, IT hub

Mobile app, QR code, online payment, smart card facilities would be made available

Central control room

Safety features for women passengers and supported by government agency

Charging stations at PMPML properties