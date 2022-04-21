PMPML signs MoU with several institutions under fellowship programme for students

PUNE In a bid to get technical and management guidance from the best institutions, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with several institutions under the newly started ‘Centre for Excellence for Transportation and Urban Planning - Fellowship’. The initiative was taken as part of the week-long ‘Bus Day’ event organised by the PMPML on the occasion of its 15th anniversary.

“The Centre of excellence has a host of fellowship programmes for students where these students from various institutions will work together with PMPML on on-ground problems and issues. The fellowship programme will help students get a real-time experience apart from the regular theoretical knowledge,” said PMPML chairman and managing director Laxminarayan Mishra.

Also present at the MoU signing programme were College of Engineering Pune director, professor B B Ahuja; ITDP India deputy manager, Pranjal Kulkarni; Software Technology Parks of India director, Sanjay Gupta; and professor Swati Vispute from the Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies.

“We are glad to get this opportunity to work with the public transport body which provides daily bus services to lakhs of Punekars. Through this collaboration, our students will learn many new things and will be able to solve various issues which the organisation is facing. All of this is to provide better service to the public and we are always there with PMPML,” said professor Ahuja.