PMPML takes back decision on diversion of buses

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has scrapped its earlier decision to divert long route buses on Bajirao and Shivaji roads via Deccan and Ferguson college roads. The move comes after commuters opposed the decision and expressed anger due to the inconvenience caused to them.

Earlier on July 27, PMPML announced that all buses except the Punyadasham small buses plying on Shivaji road and Bajirao road will be diverted to Jangali Maharaj road and Fergusson college road from July 28.

“Passengers, especially students and senior citizens, travel on this route daily by public transport buses for work and study purposes. So, looking at their inconvenience we have taken back our decision. From August 4, long-distance bus routes will run as per the prior schedules,” said Satish Ghate, public relations officer of PMPML.

So, buses which were plying on Bajirao road which were temporarily diverted from Dandekar bridge, Shastri road, and Ferguson College road to Shivajinagar will now again go through Bajirao road. Similarly, buses plying on Shivaji road which were diverted through JM road, Deccan Gymkhana via Tilak road towards Swargate will now go straight from Shivaji road.

“I commute daily by bus from Katraj to Pimple Gurav for work purposes. Due to a change in route, my daily schedule was affected and I had to get down at an earlier stop than the usual one. I am happy PMPML has taken back its decision,” said Prashant Jadhav, a regular commuter

Another commuter Kanchan Bakshi said, “On my return journey the bus would go from Shivaji road and my regular stop to get down is near the Mandai Market, but as the bus route had changed, I had to change two buses to go through this route.”

The change in the routes had a direct impact on 508 daily buses scheduled on both these routes. Whereas apart from these long-distance bus routes, there would be 714 daily bus schedules of 24 Punyadasham midi buses running on both these routes.