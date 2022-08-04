PMPML takes back decision on diversion of buses
The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has scrapped its earlier decision to divert long route buses on Bajirao and Shivaji roads via Deccan and Ferguson college roads. The move comes after commuters opposed the decision and expressed anger due to the inconvenience caused to them.
Earlier on July 27, PMPML announced that all buses except the Punyadasham small buses plying on Shivaji road and Bajirao road will be diverted to Jangali Maharaj road and Fergusson college road from July 28.
“Passengers, especially students and senior citizens, travel on this route daily by public transport buses for work and study purposes. So, looking at their inconvenience we have taken back our decision. From August 4, long-distance bus routes will run as per the prior schedules,” said Satish Ghate, public relations officer of PMPML.
So, buses which were plying on Bajirao road which were temporarily diverted from Dandekar bridge, Shastri road, and Ferguson College road to Shivajinagar will now again go through Bajirao road. Similarly, buses plying on Shivaji road which were diverted through JM road, Deccan Gymkhana via Tilak road towards Swargate will now go straight from Shivaji road.
“I commute daily by bus from Katraj to Pimple Gurav for work purposes. Due to a change in route, my daily schedule was affected and I had to get down at an earlier stop than the usual one. I am happy PMPML has taken back its decision,” said Prashant Jadhav, a regular commuter
Another commuter Kanchan Bakshi said, “On my return journey the bus would go from Shivaji road and my regular stop to get down is near the Mandai Market, but as the bus route had changed, I had to change two buses to go through this route.”
The change in the routes had a direct impact on 508 daily buses scheduled on both these routes. Whereas apart from these long-distance bus routes, there would be 714 daily bus schedules of 24 Punyadasham midi buses running on both these routes.
SORAON MURDER INCIDENT: Vagabond criminal gangs under scanner, six suspects detained
The Prayagraj police have detained half a dozen suspects in connection with the brutal killing of an elderly man and serious injuries inflicted on 65-year-old Prem Prakash Mishra's wife at Judapur Dandu village in Soraon area of the trans-Ganga region of the district late on August 1. They are being questioned about their whereabouts on the night of the incident, police said. Neerja was admitted to the hospital where her condition is still serious.
Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan trustee arrested in gambling raid
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested 26 people, including present and former trustees of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan, and political leaders during a raid on gambling den on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as trustee Vishal Keshav More, former trustee Santosh Gulab More, Dehu municipal counsellor Mayur Tilekar and others. Police have seized Rs 5 lakh cash, 18 four-wheelers and 27 mobile handsets.
Two held for rape, murder of minor girl in Pune district
The Pune rural police have arrested two persons for abduction, sexually assault and murder of a seven-year-old girl from Kotharne village of Maval tehsil in Pune district. According to police, the incident took place on August 2 when the girl was abducted by the accused from her village. Her father registered a case at Kamshet police station on the same day.
Hathras case: Allahabad HC rejects bail plea of journalist Siddique Kappan
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has rejected the bail application of Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan in connection with the Hathras conspiracy case stating that use of tainted money by the applicant (accused) and his colleagues cannot be ruled out. Opposing the bail application, Vinod Kumar Shahi, additional advocate general representing the state government in the court, said Kappan was a resident of Kerala and had nothing to do with Hathras.
Bike taxi riders shell out hefty fines in Pune
Sole bread earner in the family, Sovaji Kamble, who owns a bike taxi, is a worried man, his two-wheeler was seized by the Pune Regional Transport Office for illegally-running business. Since August 1, Pune RTO has started a drive against illegally running, app-based, auto-rickshaws and two-wheeler bike taxis. Whereas there have been many complaints raised by auto-rickshaw unions against aggregator companies running such services and the bike-taxi riders.
