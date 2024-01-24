PMPML to add 500 buses to its fleet by June 2024

In a much-needed relief to the commuters, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will be adding 500 CNG buses to its fleet by June 2024. Out of the new vehicles, 400 will be on a contract basis, while 100 will be self-owned by the transport body. With the addition of the new buses, the dependency on the contractors will likely rise too. (HT PHOTO)

The decision regarding the new buses was taken during a meeting held on January 18, and the tender process for this work has commenced.

However, with the addition of the new buses, the dependency on the contractors will likely rise too.

There are now issues with the availability of electric buses, and PMPML has been working to add more e-buses to the fleet over the previous two years. As a result, the transport authority has chosen to purchase CNG buses to prevent such losses from occurring again.

According to PMPML, there are currently 981 buses owned by the company and 1,098 buses operated by seven contractors. After the new 400 contract CNG buses, PMPML will have 1,498 contractor buses and 1,081 self-owned buses.

As a result, activists and commuters have highlighted concerns about increased reliance on contractors.

“I travel to work every day by PMPML bus, and these buses frequently break down in the middle of the journey. When we complain about this issue, the most typical response is that the bus is owned by a contractor and thus not adequately maintained. Then why is PMPML taking on more buses with contractors to run them?” asked regular commuter Mangesh Jadhav.

Speaking about the new buses being added to the fleet, Sanjay Kolte, PMPML chairman and managing director (CMD), stated, “The tender procedure for both contract and self-owned buses has begun. Efforts are underway to make buses available as soon as possible.”