PMPML to build 300 bus shelters in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad areas

PUNE The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Managar Limited (PMPML) will soon float tenders to construct 300 bus shelters in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas. At least 2,000 buses of PMPML ply on roads and 11 lakh passengers travel daily on more than 375 routes every day. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/ HT PHOTO)

Currently there are at least 50,00 bus stops in the city, district and Pimpri-Chinchwad, out of which only 1,130 have proper shelters.

Passengers are inconvenienced due to lack of covered bus stands, especially during monsoon.

“Now, 300 stops will be constructed on a ‘build-operate-transfer’ (BOT) basis. The concerned contractor will spend for that and he can advertise on it. PMPML has signed a 15-year contract for the same,” said PMPML officials.

“In the first phase, 50 stops will be constructed in 90 days and the rest will be completed in eight to ten months,” officials added.

