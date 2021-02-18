IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMPML to convert old buses into goods vehicles, sanitising vans
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMPML to convert old buses into goods vehicles, sanitising vans

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has taken a decision to convert its old buses into goods vehicles, sanitising vans, and for mounting cranes
READ FULL STORY
By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:23 PM IST

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has taken a decision to convert its old buses into goods vehicles, sanitising vans, and for mounting cranes.

In the pilot project, PMPML will convert 15 buses into these different vehicles to check the feasibility of revenue generation.

PMPML has floated tender for the conversion.

At present, PMPML gets 1 lakh to 1.50 lakh when its old buses are scrapped.

Presently, PMPML has a fleet of 2,194 of which 134 buses are not being used.

During the Covid-19 period, PMPML already converted its old buses into sanitising vans.

Before that, PMPML also converted buses into mobile toilets for women.

Rajendra Jagtap, chief executive officer of PMPML said, “ We have decided to use old buses for commercial purposes such as goods carriers. The state transport department has started a commercial service to carry goods to different districts. We have decided to implement these ideas at the city level to generate revenue.”

He further said, “Normally, PMPML auctions the old buses. This time, we are exploring new revenue sources. At present, we have 134 old scrap buses. We will use these buses for commercial purposes. So, we have issued a tender instead of auctioning the buses.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Kunala Kunache Mael Nahi: theatre students self-fund play in “tough” Covid times

By Prachi Bari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Students who have just graduated from the Lalit Kala Kendra of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), are in a last-minute frenzy
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Rail Roko: Train services largely unaffected in Pune and parts of western Maharashtra

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:23 PM IST
Pune and the rest of Maharashtra did not have an impact of the “Rail Roko” protest held by farmers’ outfits across the country
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMPML to convert old buses into goods vehicles, sanitising vans

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:23 PM IST
The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has taken a decision to convert its old buses into goods vehicles, sanitising vans, and for mounting cranes
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

ICCR teams up with SPPU to globalise traditional Indian knowledge

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:23 PM IST
With an aim to disseminate traditional Indian knowledge across the world and to make present-day Indian citizens aware of their roots and culture, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have come together to launch an ambitious initiative titled Universalization of Traditional Indian Knowledge System (UTIKS)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Samant’s visit forces SPPU to grant permission for roll ball after 10 years

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:22 PM IST
After several students met the state technical and higher education minister Uday Samant regarding allowing the roll ball game officially in the sports syllabus, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) gave a nod on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Hail, wind, rain storm in Pune on Thursday evening

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:22 PM IST
Pune reported hail in a few places, accompanied by thick cloud cover and the presence of a strong wind after 5pm on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Samant holds public meet at SPPU, 750 issues resolved in a day

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:22 PM IST
In an effort to reach out to common people, students, teachers, and others related to the education department, the state technical and higher education minister Uday Samant held a public meeting today in Pune at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Students demand Shivbhojan thali, online payment facility

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:22 PM IST
Many organisations raised several issues during the public meeting program held by the state technical and higher education minister Uday Samant at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Knife attack inside ATM over rivalry in Pune

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:12 PM IST
PUNE: A rivalry between two rival local groups in Hadapsar led to an attempted murder of one and vandalism of an ATM kiosk in Bhekrainagar
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

As Covid cases surge in Pune, PMC and police begin crackdown on mask violators

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:01 PM IST
Pune: As the city is seeing a gradual increase in Covid positive cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune police have taken action against 4,682 people for not wearing masks in seven days between February 10 and February 18
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Marne faces two more police cases in Pune for public rally

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:33 PM IST
PUNE: Two more cases were registered in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad against gangster Gajanan Marne, who was recently acquitted in two cases of murder committed in 2014, for the rally conducted in February 15 to mark his release from Taloja jail after spending six years in prison
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Two arrested for stealing, selling IT hardware worth 70 lakh in Pune

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:00 PM IST
PUNE: The Pune police arrested two persons and recovered networking hardware worth 52
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pimpri-Nigdi Metro corridor gets green signal, Swargate-Katraj line awaits PMC’s okay

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Pune: A day after the state government gave its nod for the Pimpri to Nigdi metro corridor, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is yet to be given approval for the Swargate to Katraj Metro corridor
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune district reports 831 Covid-19 positive cases and one death

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:44 PM IST
Pune: Pune district reported 831 positive Covid-19 cases and one Covid-related death on Thursday, as per the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Abandoned baby found on Katraj ghats by Bharati Vidyapeeth police

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:37 PM IST
Pune: The Bharati Vidyapeeth police station officials, on Thursday morning, found a newborn abandoned on the Katraj ghat
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP