PMPML to convert old buses into goods vehicles, sanitising vans

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has taken a decision to convert its old buses into goods vehicles, sanitising vans, and for mounting cranes.

In the pilot project, PMPML will convert 15 buses into these different vehicles to check the feasibility of revenue generation.

PMPML has floated tender for the conversion.

At present, PMPML gets ₹1 lakh to ₹1.50 lakh when its old buses are scrapped.

Presently, PMPML has a fleet of 2,194 of which 134 buses are not being used.

During the Covid-19 period, PMPML already converted its old buses into sanitising vans.

Before that, PMPML also converted buses into mobile toilets for women.

Rajendra Jagtap, chief executive officer of PMPML said, “ We have decided to use old buses for commercial purposes such as goods carriers. The state transport department has started a commercial service to carry goods to different districts. We have decided to implement these ideas at the city level to generate revenue.”

He further said, “Normally, PMPML auctions the old buses. This time, we are exploring new revenue sources. At present, we have 134 old scrap buses. We will use these buses for commercial purposes. So, we have issued a tender instead of auctioning the buses.”