PMPML to deduct half-day wages from drivers for bus breakdowns

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has decided that if a bus owned by the corporation breaks down, the maintenance and repair engineer as well as the driver will face a half-day wage deduction. The directive was issued by PMPML chairman and managing director Pankaj Deore on Saturday. The order applies only to corporation-owned buses and does not mention contract-operated buses, prompting strong opposition from employee unions. Frequent technical breakdowns, sudden stoppages on routes, and mechanical failures have resulted in the cancellation of trips, which has adversely affected PMPML’s revenue. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PMPML currently operates a fleet of 1,983 buses, comprising 964 corporation-owned and 1,019 contractor-operated buses. Of these, 737 corporation-owned buses are undergoing repairs at various depots. Frequent technical breakdowns, sudden stoppages on routes, and mechanical failures have resulted in the cancellation of trips, which has adversely affected PMPML’s revenue. In an effort to reduce such incidents and provide passengers with reliable service, PMPML has decided to hold its personnel accountable for bus breakdowns.

According to the directive issued by PMPML, as part of preventive measures against breakdowns, the divisional maintenance and repair engineer must ensure that all repair work is completed before sending a bus out for operations. The driver must also verify the bus’s roadworthiness before taking it on the route. If a bus breaks down during service, both the engineer and the driver will have half a day’s wages deducted.

This rule will apply only to the 737 corporation-owned buses in the PMPML fleet. Contract-operated buses are exempted, which is a key point of contention for the unions.

Union leaders argue that bus breakdowns during operations are technical matters, and even after repairs, vehicles may sometimes fail. They insist that a preliminary inquiry should be conducted before imposing penalties, and any action should follow only after the investigation confirms negligence.

“This decision gives protection to contract drivers while unfairly targeting corporation employees. Breakdowns are a technical issue and even repaired buses can fail. Hence, there should be an inquiry first, and action only after negligence is proven,” said Sunil Nalawade, general secretary of the PMPML Rashtravadi Maharashtra General Kamgar Sanghatana.