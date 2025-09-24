PMPML to focus on revenue model and fleet expansion

Pune -At the annual general meeting (AGM) of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) held on Tuesday, several crucial decisions were taken to strengthen the city’s public transport system and ensure its long-term financial sustainability. PMPML chairman and managing director (CMD) Pankaj Deore, commissioners of both Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), and other senior officials were present at the meeting. PMPML AGM on Tuesday took decisions to strengthen the city’s public transport system and ensure its long-term financial sustainability. (HT FILE)

A key highlight of the meeting was the decision to appoint a consultant to develop a revenue model for the PMPML’s depots. These depots, which currently serve operational purposes, are being studied for their potential to generate additional income through commercial use, infrastructure development, and innovative land utilisation. Officials said that the consultant will help design a structured plan that can ease the financial strain on PMPML and support better services for commuters.

Another major decision taken at the AGM was the expansion of the bus fleet. Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram emphasised the importance of sustainable transport solutions for the city. He said, “In Tuesday’s meeting, we discussed the procurement of 1,000 new CNG buses in the near future. This will not only improve the reliability and frequency of services but also help reduce pollution levels in the city. Expanding the CNG fleet is a step towards building a cleaner, commuter-friendly transport system for Pune.”

The proposed 1,000 new CNG buses are expected to significantly reduce the pressure on the existing fleet, improve punctuality, and enhance last-mile connectivity across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Officials also noted that this move will contribute to lowering the city’s carbon footprint, aligning with broader environmental goals.