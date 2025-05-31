Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
PMPML to implement revised fare structure from June 1

ByDheeraj Bengrut
May 31, 2025 06:30 AM IST

PMPML Board of Directors and the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Pune has approved the new fare slabs and travel passes

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has announced the implementation of revised fare structure from June 1, 2025.

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has announced the implementation of revised fare structure from June 1, 2025. (HT)
The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has announced the implementation of revised fare structure from June 1, 2025. (HT)

PMPML Board of Directors and the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Pune has approved the new fare slabs and travel passes.

According to the officials, existing monthly passes priced at 900 (valid within one municipal corporation limit) and 1,200 (valid across both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad limits) will remain valid till their expiration dates.

There will be no change in fares for students and senior citizens.

Under the new structure, there will be 11 fare stages — six stages for distances from 1km to 30km (in 5km intervals), and five stages from 30km to 80km (in 10km intervals). A unified daily pass for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities will now cost 70, and the monthly pass will be priced at 1,500.

Sunita Jadhav, daily commuter from Pimpri, said, “While I understand the need for a structured fare system, any hike in travel ticket for daily wage workers like me will affect my monthly budget.”

Another commuter Rajeev Kamble, who travels from Katraj to Hinjewadi for work, said, “I hope that with fare hike, the transport utility also better their services.”

