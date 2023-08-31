PMPML to inspect workshops of private bus contractors

To prevent accidents involving buses provided and run by contractors, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has decided to inspect vehicle maintenance and visit their repair workshops once in a month. Around 58 accidents associated with buses plying on contract have claimed six lives and injured eight in the past seven months, according to the public transport utility officials. PMPML has appointed a team of engineers to carry out the monthly inspection. PMPML has appointed a team of engineers to carry out the monthly inspection. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PMPML bus accidents were reported at Chatuhshrungi and Chandani Chowk on Sunday.

The transport body conducts “docking” of buses every 18,000 km to check accidents and reduce breakdowns. The exercise involves inspection, reassembling and assembling of parts of the bus. The buses are also serviced after ten days of being on the roads.

“As PMPML is responsible for buses run by contractors, our team will inspect the workshops of the latter every month,” said Sachindra Pratap Singh, chairman and managing director, PMPML.

