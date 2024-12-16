PMPML to scrap 327 old buses & get 400 new CNG buses by 2025

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will soon get 400 new CNG buses even as it scraps 327 old buses in a phased manner. A new contractor has been awarded the tender, and the new buses will be added to the fleet in January 2025. Currently, there are around 2,000 buses in the PMPML fleet; 1,005 out of which are owned by the PMPML, with around 950 being contract buses from four different contractors. (HT PHOTO)

Nitin Narvekar, joint managing director, PMPML, said, “When we scrap the old buses phase-wise, we will need new buses to hit the road at the same time else we will face problems. So, a new tender of 400 contract CNG buses has been approved and by January or the first week of February next year, these new CNG buses will be added to our fleet.”

Currently, there are around 2,000 buses in the PMPML fleet; 1,005 out of which are owned by the PMPML, with around 950 being contract buses from four different contractors. These buses are a mix of CNG and electric buses running across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune rural routes. The services of two out of seven PMPML contractors have ended in July this year due to which around 233 buses have been withdrawn from passenger service. While 60 buses have completed 12 years in June this year so their lifespan has ended. Currently, there are around 327 buses that are more than 12 years’ old so as per PMPML policy, these buses need to be scrapped.

Mandakini Ahire, a commuter, said, “The frequency of buses on the Swargate to Dhayari via Sinhagad route is low and daily, we have to wait for more than half-an-hour for the buses during evening peak hours. The PMPML administration should increase the number of buses so that the frequency of buses will also increase.”