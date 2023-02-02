PMPML to start 10 new routes, extend existing 4 from Feb 3

Pune: To boost connectivity in the city, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has taken a decision on Thursday to start 10 new routes and extend four existing stretches in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas from February 3.

According to an official of the public transport utility, there was demand by passengers to start new routes since last few months. The new routes that will see PMPML buses include Uruli Kanchan to Nandur Village, Gujarat Colony to Pune Railway Station, Alandi to Kharadi, Yewalewadi to Pune Railway Station, Hadapsar to Pune Railway Station, Shewawadi to NT Wadi Depot, Alandi to Talegaon Depot, Gharkul Wasahat to Pimpri Village, Bhosari to Chikhali, and Bhosari to Kothrud Depot.

The transport body has also extended the Hadapsar-Theur route to Wagholi, Bharati Vidyapeeth-Swargate to Shaniwarwada, Rajas Society-Swargate to Shivajinagar, and Nigdi-Navlakh Umbre to Greenbase Company.

Welcoming the decision, Pankaj Karale, a daily passenger, said, “I had to change two buses to travel from Yewalewadi to Pune Railway Station. The PMPML’s decision to ply on more routes will help me save travel time as now I will cover the distance using one bus.”