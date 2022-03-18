PMPML to start feeder bus service at Pune Metro stations from March 21

PUNE After Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pune Metro on March 6, residents from both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad rushed to take rides. Now for the travelling comfort of the residents, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamndal Limited (PMPML) will start feeder bus service around metro stations from March 21 (Monday).

Passengers can directly travel from metro stations to the destinations by public transport buses.

“We are all set to start the feeder bus service from metro stations at Pune and Pimpri -Chinchwad. As per a joint survey conducted by the PMPML and Pune Metro officials, we have decided on some routes. Accordingly, a circular bus route from five of these metro stations in both the cities will start from March 21,” said Dattatray Zende, PMPML traffic manager.

“Initially, we have kept 20 rounds of frequency daily, depending on the response we will increase the frequency,” he said.

“We worked on the feasibility of the routes like the road width, bus stops on that route and till where the shuttle services can be provided. Accordingly, we are starting the shuttle bus service at these metro stations in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The routes are of around 8 to 10 km as per the passenger’s demand,” he added.

On March 6, two routes of the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) in the city– Vanaz to Garware college (4.91 km) and Pimpri to Phugewadi (7.03km) was inaugurated.

The Pune Metro project started in December 2016 with a total cost of ₹11,400 crore, and its total length of corridors is 33.2 km with 30 metro stations. Whereas out of the 33.2 km metro stretch, 27.2 km stretch is elevated, and six-kilometre stretch is underground.