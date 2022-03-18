PMPML to start feeder bus service at Pune Metro stations from March 21
PUNE After Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pune Metro on March 6, residents from both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad rushed to take rides. Now for the travelling comfort of the residents, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamndal Limited (PMPML) will start feeder bus service around metro stations from March 21 (Monday).
Passengers can directly travel from metro stations to the destinations by public transport buses.
“We are all set to start the feeder bus service from metro stations at Pune and Pimpri -Chinchwad. As per a joint survey conducted by the PMPML and Pune Metro officials, we have decided on some routes. Accordingly, a circular bus route from five of these metro stations in both the cities will start from March 21,” said Dattatray Zende, PMPML traffic manager.
“Initially, we have kept 20 rounds of frequency daily, depending on the response we will increase the frequency,” he said.
“We worked on the feasibility of the routes like the road width, bus stops on that route and till where the shuttle services can be provided. Accordingly, we are starting the shuttle bus service at these metro stations in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The routes are of around 8 to 10 km as per the passenger’s demand,” he added.
On March 6, two routes of the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) in the city– Vanaz to Garware college (4.91 km) and Pimpri to Phugewadi (7.03km) was inaugurated.
The Pune Metro project started in December 2016 with a total cost of ₹11,400 crore, and its total length of corridors is 33.2 km with 30 metro stations. Whereas out of the 33.2 km metro stretch, 27.2 km stretch is elevated, and six-kilometre stretch is underground.
-
Delhiwale: Colours of labour and love
There’s another tattoo which says ‘R.K.’. It happens to be the initials of a special person, Khajani says, smiling. “R.K. is a short form for Rajkumari.“
-
Delhi: Pocso accused held after brief exchange of fire
The accused, identified as Mohammad Akhtar, allegedly raped a girl, aged 4-5 years, after kidnapping her from outside her home on March 9.
-
Delhi: Brother of IB man killed in riots gets job with state government
Last year, the Delhi government had provided the family with a one-time financial assistance of ₹1 crore.
-
₹5,000 aid for workers who lost income during building ban
Over 83,000 construction workers had not received the grant in November 2021 because they did not renew their registration.
-
Shutdown call over hijab ruling hits normal life in parts of Karnataka
The bandh evoked a bigger response in districts like Udupi and Dakshina Kannada but several localities in Shivamogga and Bengaluru where shops were predominantly owned by non-Muslims remained open as they did not support the bandh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics