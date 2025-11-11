PMPML uncovers data misuse by contract mktg. executives, lodges FIR at Swargate police station

PUNE: While modern digital systems adopted by the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) were found to improve service efficiency considerably, the two marketing executives to whom the public transport body had outsourced the handling and future development of these systems were found to have misused the data they accessed through these systems. While the systems adopted by the PMPML considerably enhanced passenger convenience, over time, the public transport body noticed irregularities, including a decline in revenue and technical glitches in the software systems. (HT)

These contract-based marketing executives allegedly accessed confidential administrative data and passengers’ personal information through passwords linked to the PMPML’s official software systems, including its online ticketing app, QR code payment system, tracking software, and website. The matter came to light after an internal investigation, leading the PMPML to terminate the executives’ contracts and file a police complaint at the Swargate police station.

While the systems adopted by the PMPML considerably enhanced passenger convenience, over time, the public transport body noticed irregularities, including a decline in revenue and technical glitches in the software systems. Upon inquiry, the PMPML officials discovered that the two appointed individuals had neither developed the required software nor possessed the technical expertise for the job. Instead, they had allegedly used the PMPML’s software passwords to access the organisation’s official systems and send unauthorised emails from the internal domain.

Accordingly, an FIR was lodged by the PMPML at the Swargate police station on November 9 under sections 314 and 3(5) of the BNS and section 69 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The data misuse occurred between August 1 and September 30 as per the FIR. Both the accused have been identified as Rajan Madhukar Lingayat, a resident of Dhankawadi; and Gaurav Kulkarni, a resident of Kothrud. According to officials, this misuse may have compromised sensitive administrative and passenger data. As a result, the PMPML’s image and operations suffered, prompting immediate termination of the individuals’ contracts.

Pankaj Deore, chairman and managing director (CMD) of PMPML, said, “It was found that the accused misused the PMPML’s official software credentials and caused potential harm to the organisation’s credibility. Their contracts have been cancelled and an FIR has been lodged against them for fraud and misuse of confidential information.”

“We have taken serious note of this breach and initiated necessary security measures. A formal complaint has been lodged at the Swargate police station to ensure that the data is not misused. This incident will not affect passenger services,” Deore said.