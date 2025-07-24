Pune: In a bid to increase internal revenue generation, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has launched an initiative to focus on commercial development of its bus depots and bus stops. Newly appointed chairman and managing director Pankaj Deore said 10 of public transport utility’s 17 bus depots will be developed for commercial utilisation and advertising in the first phase. PMPML’s new CMD plans depot development to boost revenue

During the meeting with officials after taking charge on Monday, Deore stated that plans are underway to gather comprehensive departmental insights before rolling out the strategy.

“Although the decision to develop the depots had already been made earlier, private developers were hesitant due to the existing 30-year agreement limit. To attract serious investment, we are proposing a 60-year development agreement. Correspondence with the chief secretary is underway for approvals from the state government,” he said.

According to estimates, PMPML expects to generate around ₹800 to ₹1,000 crore in revenue over the next three to four years through the development of these depots. The plan includes monetising advertising opportunities at bus stops. Of PMPML’s 3,500 bus stops across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, over 1,700 still have unused shelter space with no advertisements.

Deore said PMPML is exploring outsourcing certain workforce roles to reduce expenditure.

The depots identified for development in the first phase are NT Wadi, Pune Railway Station, Hadapsar, Swargate Central Workshop, Swargate Depot, Sutarwadi, Nigdi Central Workshop, Bhosari Depot, Pimpri Depot, and Nigdi Bhakti Shakti.