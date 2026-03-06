PMRDA football arenas in Pimpri-Chinchwad near finish line

Pune: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is in the final stages of developing two football and multi-utility sports arenas in Pimpri-Chinchwad, aimed at providing international-standard sports infrastructure to local players. PMRDA is in final stages of developing two football and multi-utility sports arenas in Pimpri-Chinchwad, aimed at providing international-standard sports infrastructure to local players. (HT)

The facilities are coming up on PMRDA-reserved plots in Sectors 3 and 12. Additional metropolitan commissioner Deepak Singla reviewed the progress of both projects on Thursday and expressed satisfaction over the pace and quality of the work, while directing officials to complete the remaining work within the stipulated timeframe.

According to PMRDA officials, the project in Sector 3, spread across around 3,500 sq m, is about 80% complete. The facility will feature a 44 metres in length and 30 metres in width football turf, with a squash court as one of its main attractions. Infrastructure such as a small spectator gallery with seating for over 40 people, a utility building, a compound wall and an underground water storage tank has already been completed. Work on laying the turf and internal paving blocks is underway.

The Sector 12 project is significantly larger and is being developed over about 130,600 sq m. Around 65% of the work has been completed so far. The facility will include a football turf built to FIFA-standard dimensions of 105 metres in length and 68 metres in width, along with a stadium that can accommodate more than 400 spectators.

Officials said the groundwork for the pitch, including perforated drainage pipes and the granular sub-base layer, has been completed, while construction of the seating arrangements and utility buildings is in progress.

Singla said the sports infrastructure would help encourage young athletes in the rapidly expanding urban region. “These projects will create opportunities for youth to develop their sporting skills,” he said.

According to PMRDA officials, the grounds are being equipped with advanced drainage systems and high-quality turf, which will allow the fields to remain usable even during the monsoon.