PMRDA initiates traffic plan for 17 key junctions on PMC & PCMC outskirts

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has decided to initiate a comprehensive ‘Traffic Congestion Mitigation Plan’ over a period of 18 months to improve traffic congestion at 17 key junctions on the outskirts of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) areas. The project includes a three-month design phase followed by 15 months of post-tender activities. The PMRDA has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to develop the ‘Traffic Congestion Mitigation Plan’ targeting 17 key junctions in the PMR, encompassing areas around PMC and PCMC in the last week of January this year. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the PMRDA, there is traffic congestion at 17 key junctions across different talukas in the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR). Three junctions in Maval taluka, four in Mulshi taluka, three in Shirur taluka, and seven in Haveli taluka are experiencing significant traffic congestion. Addressing these congestion points is a priority for the PMRDA so as to improve traffic flow and reduce delays in the region.

The PMRDA has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to develop the ‘Traffic Congestion Mitigation Plan’ targeting 17 key junctions in the PMR, encompassing areas around PMC and PCMC in the last week of January this year. Interested agencies are invited to submit their proposals by Monday, February 3, 2025. The project is structured over an 18-month period, divided into two phases: a three-month study and reporting phase, followed by a 15-month implementation phase to execute the proposed improvements aimed at enhancing traffic flow at the identified junctions.

Yogesh Mhase, PMRDA commissioner, said, “In the 2018-19 Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP), the PMRDA identified several road junctions experiencing significant traffic congestion. Subsequent surveys by traffic planners highlighted key areas requiring attention, particularly near the PMC and PCMC regions, including Loni Kalbhor, Wagholi, Chakan, Shikrapur and Uruli Kanchan. It was found that inadequate infrastructure often prevents heavy vehicles from passing smoothly, leading to traffic bottlenecks.”

“To address these issues, the PMRDA plans to widen junctions, which will necessitate acquiring additional land. The authority intends to request land from the state government and offer compensation to private parties through mechanisms such as transfer development rights (TDR). It is essential to develop these junctions to alleviate traffic problems in the PMRDA region,” Mhase said.

As per the PMRDA proposal, the appointed consultant will begin by conducting site visits to assess current traffic conditions and identify factors contributing to the congestion. This will be followed by detailed traffic volume counts and topographic surveys to gather quantitative data on vehicle flow and congestion patterns. The consultant will analyse the capacity of the congested routes to understand the discrepancy between actual traffic volume and the capacity of the routes. Junction capacity analysis during peak hours will also be carried out to evaluate current performance and predict improvements under proposed designs. Based on these analyses, the consultant will develop concept design options aimed at alleviating congestion. These designs will incorporate pedestrian infrastructure, universal accessibility, traffic calming measures, and speed control measures at critical locations. Signal timing plans will be developed based on traffic volume counts and proposed geometric improvements to enhance traffic flow efficiency. The consultant will also review vehicle mobility under proposed designs to ensure feasibility and safety.

An ‘Initial Traffic Congestion Mitigation Report’ will be prepared, summarising the CAD drawings, capacity analysis, and proposed traffic movement or circulation routes. Microscopic simulation capacity analysis using appropriate software will be conducted to create output scenarios reflecting Indian conditions. The final junction design will be decided based on stakeholder feedback and a ‘Final Traffic Congestion Mitigation Report’ will be prepared.

The consultant will incorporate above-ground and urban design elements into the final junction design, such as bollard design, flooring details, crossings, and decorative light poles. Spatial design options and beautification of any leftover space from the right-of-way after the technical design of the junction is finalised will also be suggested. Conceptual ideas for central roundabouts or any islands created at the junction will be proposed to give an identity to the junction.

Following the ‘Final Traffic Congestion Report’, the PMRDA will appoint a contractor to implement the proposed recommendations. The consultant will assist during trial runs of the proposed design solutions to evaluate their effectiveness in real-world conditions and will monitor the operation for a period of six months post-implementation, submitting a ‘Post-implementation Monitoring Summary Report’.