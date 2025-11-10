PMRDA launches survey to curb illegal plotting near Purandar airport site

Amid a sharp rise in land prices and speculation on the back of ongoing acquisition for the Purandar airport, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) on November 5 launched a survey to check illegal land plotting in Purandar tehsil. According to officials, complaints about unauthorised layouts in many villages have prompted the move to prevent fraud and protect buyers. Acting on complaints from residents, the PMRDA has deployed survey teams to inspect the suspected sites. (HT)

Officials said that land acquisition for the Purandar airport, covering about 150 hectares across three villages, is currently underway, leading to illegal plotting and possible scams. Acting on complaints from residents, the PMRDA has deployed survey teams to inspect the suspected sites. Over the past few days, these teams have visited multiple villages, and notices are being prepared to be issued to violators.

Deepti Suryawanshi Patil, deputy commissioner, PMRDA, on Sunday said, “Survey operations are underway in the Purandar region. We urge citizens to verify the authenticity of land documents before purchasing any plots. The PMRDA has been running a sustained campaign against illegal plotting. Once the survey report is received, further action will be taken as per the commissioner’s directives.”

According to the PMRDA, vigilance against unapproved constructions and layouts has been intensified across its jurisdiction. In the past, the authority has acted against illegal developments in Hinjewadi, Mann, Marunji, Chakan and Khed. Similar measures are now being taken in Purandar, where nearly 15 villages fall under the planning limits of the PMRDA. The villages covered by the ongoing survey include: Ambodi, Chivewadi, Devdi, Dive, Gunholi, Jadhavwadi, Kalewadi, Ketkawale, Kumbharvalan, Pawarwadi, Singapore, Sonori, Udachiwadi, Vanpuri, and Zhendevadi. Although the entire Purandar taluka is not yet under the PMRDA’s jurisdiction, land transactions and development in these 15 villages are being closely monitored.

Meanwhile, local farmers have expressed mixed reactions to the move. While some welcome the survey as a safeguard against fraudulent deals, others fear it could delay genuine land transactions. Vithal Jadhav, a farmer from Sonori village, said, “Over the last few months, land prices here have almost doubled. Many people from outside are buying land because of the airport project. Some agents are illegally dividing agricultural plots for sale. The survey is necessary, but the government should clarify which lands are actually part of the airport acquisition. We need transparency to plan our future.”