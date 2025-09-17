PMRDA may face revenue loss as Pawar instructs to hand over building permission rights in merged villages to PMC

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is expected to face significant revenue loss following directives from deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to transfer building permission rights of newly merged villages to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Currently, PMRDA issues building permits and collects development charges in these areas. Most new development is happening in the 23 merged villages, as land in the old PMC limits is limited and costly. PMRDA is earning major revenue here through building permissions and premium charges. (Hindustan Times)

Recently, Pawar expressed displeasure over the functioning of the PMRDA after several citizens from the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR) complained about poor civic amenities.

“There are many complaints from the PMRDA region. We should hand over the building permission rights to the PMC if the administration is not able to give proper services to the citizens,” said Pawar during the Jansawad at Hadapsar on September 13.

Most new development is happening in the 23 merged villages, as land in the old PMC limits is limited and costly. PMRDA is earning major revenue here through building permissions and premium charges, but the basic civic amenities are provided by the PMC. However, PMC is facing a revenue crunch and does not have planning rights, so it cannot build proper roads or improve facilities.

Rajesh Banker, superintendent engineer of PMC’s building permission department, said,

“Since 2021, PMRDA has been giving building permissions in the 23 merged villages. It collects both development charges and premium charges for new and old construction plans.”

He added,“We calculated PMC’s share at around ₹300 crore. But PMRDA calculated only ₹75 crore as PMC’s share after excluding administrative and other charges. Till March 2025, they have handed over only ₹40 crore.”

Avinash Patil, director of the development permission and planning department of PMRDA, said,“I cannot comment on this. It is the government’s decision to keep development rights with PMRDA.”

Kaka Kulkarni, civic activist, said, “Big developers are getting the permission at the earliest, but small developers and common people are struggling to get permissions in the PMRDA region.”

“Today, three authorities are giving building permits in Pune. PMC manages 11 merged villages, PMRDA controls 23 merged villages, and MSRDC handles 117 villages. If rights for 23 villages go to PMC, PMRDA will face a big revenue loss since most of the development is happening in these areas,” he said.