PMRDA proposes projects worth 67 crore to boost tourism across region

PUNE: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has proposed projects worth ₹67 crore to enhance connectivity to major tourist destinations across the region The projects focus on road development, parking facilities, sanitation and security measures to improve accessibility and boost tourism. PMRDA has identified nine popular tourist spots located in the Maval, Haveli and Mulshi talukas. (HT)

The PMRDA has identified nine popular tourist spots located in the Maval, Haveli and Mulshi talukas. Of the nine spots, five are located in Maval taluka. The Khadakwasla and Pawana dams; and Tikona, Tung, Lohagad and Rajmachi forts are among the spots identified by the PMRDA.

Dr Yogesh Mhase, PMRDA commissioner, said, “The project aims to provide better infrastructure for tourists, ensuring safer and more convenient access to popular destinations in the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR). We proposed a plan to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis which he approved at the Wednesday meeting in Mumbai.”

“Apart from specific locations, the PMRDA has also set aside ₹11 crore for additional works to improve connectivity to other tourist spots, subject to approval from the metropolitan commissioner,” Dr Mhase said.

Chowpatty at Khadakwasla dam

Although the area around Khadakwasla dam is popularly known as ‘Khadakwasla dam chowpatty’, it lacks facilities like parking, sanitation and security. Hence, the PMRDA has now decided to develop a proper chowpatty at the dam. The plan includes installing a chainlike fence along the dam to enhance safety and organisation for which, the PMRDA has allocated ₹1 crore.

Whereas Palshe waterfall in Mulshi taluka will get protective nets, improved approach roads, guardrails, and landslide protection with ₹2 crore allocated for the work. Similarly, the Mulshi lake will undergo beautification, railing installation and improvements in parking and meeting spaces, also costing ₹2 crore. Additionally, a 2.10 km road with a width of 5.50 metre will be constructed at Sri Sathya Sai Pandurang Kshetra in Hadshi, Mulshi, for ₹3 crore.

₹38 crore allocated for improving connectivity to forts

A 14 km road with a seven metre width will be developed between Mugao and Tamhini Ghat in Maval at a cost of ₹10 crore. A 6.50 km road costing ₹8 crore will improve connectivity to Tikona fort and Pawana dam in Maval while a four kilometre road will be constructed at a cost of ₹6 crore to improve connectivity to Tung fort. Similarly, Lohagad fort in Maval will get a 5 km road with a width of 5.50 metre at a cost of ₹7 crore while Rajmachi fort will get a 14 km road for ₹17 crore.

Local committee to curb illegal construction

The PMRDA has formed a special committee to prevent unauthorised construction and promote legal development. The committee will include local officials such as the Sarpanch, Talathi, Gram Sevak, Police Patil and Kotwal.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has approved the inclusion of government employees and public servants in the prevention and demolition of illegal constructions. PMRDA commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase said that the village-level committee will raise awareness and encourage citizens to obtain proper construction permits.

With this decision, around 3,500 officials will keep tabs on illegal construction. The PMRDA, covering 700 villages across nine talukas, has struggled with enforcement due to limited manpower with 15 out of the 48 approved posts lying vacant. A PMRDA survey found over 9,000 unauthorised constructions, many of which have received notices. These structures pose safety risks apart from leading to fraud. The new committee is expected to speed up action against illegal development.