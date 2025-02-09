PMRDA speeds up inner ring road project, land acquisition to begin in 13 villages

Pune: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has fast-tracked the inner ring road project and proposed acquiring 115 hectares in 13 villages. Land acquisition will begin soon for the crucial stretch — Pune district’s second ring road after the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited’s (MSRDC) outer ring road. PMRDA has fast-tracked the inner ring road project and proposed acquiring 115 hectares in 13 villages. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The 83-km inner ring road project is expected to cost around ₹14,200 crore. The district collector’s office having completed a joint survey will proceed with land valuation. Officials stated that villagers have agreed to give up land for the project.

The plan will require 743.41 hectares from 44 villages in Khed, Haveli, Mulshi, and Maval talukas. The inner ring road, spanning 83 km, will connect Pune-Satara Road with Ahmednagar Road and include 42 connecting roads, 17 bridges, and 10 tunnels. A 5-metre-wide space will be reserved for metro tracks.

The first phase, from Solu to Wadgaon Shinde, aims to ease congestion on Ahmednagar Road. The second ring road will cover around 1,301 survey numbers across 44 villages.

PMRDA has allocated ₹113 crore for land acquisition, with 30% of the amount deposited with the collector’s office for the first phase.

PMRDA’s ring road will connect MSRDC’s outer circular ring road at Solu village. To support it, PMRDA has begun acquiring land for a 6.5-km stretch from Alandi to Wagholi on Ahmednagar Road. Proposals for acquiring 115 hectares in 13 villages have been submitted to the district collector.

A 5.7-km section of the inner ring road falls within Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits and passes through Lohegaon. As per the agreement, PMC will develop the stretch and later transfer it to PMRDA. The 65-metre-wide road will connect Pune to Pimpri-Chinchwad via Lohegaon and will be built under a public-private partnership (PPP). Proposed in 2016, the ring road project aims to reduce traffic congestion in Pune’s core areas and improve connectivity for suburban development.

PMRDA will purchase land in villages directly at market rates. Once the land measurement is completed, the valuation committee will determine the acquisition rates.

Land acquisition for the circular road will take place in 13 villages, including Wadachi Wadi, Bhilarewadi, Pisoli, Yewalewadi, Mangdewadi, Gujar-Nimbalkarwadi, Jambhulwadi, Ambegaon Khurd, Nirgudi, Kadamwakvasti, Solu, and Vadgaon Shinde.

Deputy collector (land acquisition) Kalyan Pandhare said, “PMRDA has submitted proposals to acquire 115 hectares. After measurement, the land will be acquired through direct purchase with farmers’ consent.”

Meanwhile, PMC has initiated land acquisition process of its jurisdiction of 5.7 km stretch of the inner ring road of which 3.7 lakh square metres of land needs to be acquired. The civic body has appointed Jitendra Singh as the contractor for land acquisition. So far, only 20,000 square metres of the required land has been acquired and PMC road department has started work on PPP basis.