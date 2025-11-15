Search
Sat, Nov 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Police arrest 3 in Dighi businessman murder case

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Nov 15, 2025 06:20 am IST

Prima facie it seems that the accused killed their businessman friend due to financial disputes. Further details will be obtained after detailed interrogation, says official

The anti-extortion squad of the Pimpri Chinchwad police on Thursday and Friday arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in the murder of a businessman in Dighi.

On Wednesday, Nitin Shankar Gilbile, 37, a resident of Wadmukhwadi, Charholi, was shot dead by his friends near Shree Sai Road Carrier on Alankapuram 90-feet Road. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
On Wednesday, Nitin Shankar Gilbile, 37, a resident of Wadmukhwadi, Charholi, was shot dead by his friends near Shree Sai Road Carrier on Alankapuram 90-feet Road. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Vikrant Suresh Thakur, 38, from Malwadi, Khed, and Sumit Phulchand Patel, 31, from Gaikwad Nagar, Dighi, and Amit Pathare, 35, from Pathare Mala. On Thursday, Thakur and Patel were arrested after a dramatic chase by the anti-extortion squad in Tamhini Ghat area. On Friday, Patahre was detained and placed under arrest by late night.

Police said they received information about the accused travelling in a SUV without license plate from Tahminin to Paud. “We tracked and followed the vehicle, and arrested the accused after overpowering them. We have seized the SUV used in crime and a mobile phone,” said Rajendra Patil, senior police inspector, anti-extortion squad. The accused were later handed over to Dighi police station for further interrogation, Patil added.

Pramod Wagh, senior police inspector, Dighi police station, said, “Prima facie it seems that the accused killed their businessman friend due to financial disputes. Further details will be obtained after detailed interrogation.”

On Wednesday, Nitin Shankar Gilbile, 37, a resident of Wadmukhwadi, Charholi, was shot dead by his friends near Shree Sai Road Carrier on Alankapuram 90-feet Road. Police said the deceased used to deal in sale and purchase of land.

On Thursday and Friday, relatives of the deceased protested at the Dighi police station, demanding immediate arrest of all the accused involved in the murder.

News / Cities / Pune / Police arrest 3 in Dighi businessman murder case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Pimpri Chinchwad police’s anti-extortion squad arrested three suspects, Vikrant Thakur, Sumit Patel, and Amit Pathare, for the murder of businessman Nitin Gilbile, believed to be linked to financial disputes. The arrests followed a dramatic chase in Tamhini Ghat. Gilbile was shot dead on Wednesday, leading to protests by his relatives at the Dighi police station.