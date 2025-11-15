Police arrest 3 in Dighi businessman murder case

The anti-extortion squad of the Pimpri Chinchwad police on Thursday and Friday arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in the murder of a businessman in Dighi. On Wednesday, Nitin Shankar Gilbile, 37, a resident of Wadmukhwadi, Charholi, was shot dead by his friends near Shree Sai Road Carrier on Alankapuram 90-feet Road. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Vikrant Suresh Thakur, 38, from Malwadi, Khed, and Sumit Phulchand Patel, 31, from Gaikwad Nagar, Dighi, and Amit Pathare, 35, from Pathare Mala. On Thursday, Thakur and Patel were arrested after a dramatic chase by the anti-extortion squad in Tamhini Ghat area. On Friday, Patahre was detained and placed under arrest by late night.

Police said they received information about the accused travelling in a SUV without license plate from Tahminin to Paud. “We tracked and followed the vehicle, and arrested the accused after overpowering them. We have seized the SUV used in crime and a mobile phone,” said Rajendra Patil, senior police inspector, anti-extortion squad. The accused were later handed over to Dighi police station for further interrogation, Patil added.

Pramod Wagh, senior police inspector, Dighi police station, said, “Prima facie it seems that the accused killed their businessman friend due to financial disputes. Further details will be obtained after detailed interrogation.”

On Wednesday, Nitin Shankar Gilbile, 37, a resident of Wadmukhwadi, Charholi, was shot dead by his friends near Shree Sai Road Carrier on Alankapuram 90-feet Road. Police said the deceased used to deal in sale and purchase of land.

On Thursday and Friday, relatives of the deceased protested at the Dighi police station, demanding immediate arrest of all the accused involved in the murder.