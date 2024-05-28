Police arrest 4 Bangladeshi individuals from Bhosari 

Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested four Bangladeshi individuals for making fake identity documents to stay in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Officials from the Bhosari police station took the action on May 25 in Shantinagar, Bhosari. According to authorities, this is the third operation on illegal Bangladeshi migrants in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area in the previous six months. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Shamim Rana, Raja alias Samrat Adhikari, Jalil Noor Sheikh, and Wasim Aziz Ul Hak Mandal, all from Bangladesh. Azhad Sheikh (32) and one unknown person have been charged with assisting the arrested accused in creating bogus documents.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

During further interrogation, authorities discovered that the accused had manufactured fake Indian documents to stay in India illegally. According to authorities, this is the third operation on illegal Bangladeshi migrants in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area in the previous six months.

A case has been registered at the Bhosari police station under sections 420,465,468, 471, 34 of the IPC, sections 14, 14(A) (B)(C) of the Foreigners Act, and sections 12 of the Passport Act, and additional investigation is underway.