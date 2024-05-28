 Police arrest 4 Bangladeshi individuals from Bhosari  - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Police arrest 4 Bangladeshi individuals from Bhosari 

ByHT Correspondent
May 28, 2024 06:00 AM IST

During further interrogation, authorities discovered that the accused had manufactured fake Indian documents to stay in India illegally

Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested four Bangladeshi individuals for making fake identity documents to stay in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Officials from the Bhosari police station took the action on May 25 in Shantinagar, Bhosari. 

According to authorities, this is the third operation on illegal Bangladeshi migrants in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area in the previous six months.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to authorities, this is the third operation on illegal Bangladeshi migrants in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area in the previous six months.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Shamim Rana, Raja alias Samrat Adhikari, Jalil Noor Sheikh, and Wasim Aziz Ul Hak Mandal, all from Bangladesh. Azhad Sheikh (32) and one unknown person have been charged with assisting the arrested accused in creating bogus documents. 

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

During further interrogation, authorities discovered that the accused had manufactured fake Indian documents to stay in India illegally. According to authorities, this is the third operation on illegal Bangladeshi migrants in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area in the previous six months. 

A case has been registered at the Bhosari police station under sections 420,465,468, 471, 34 of the IPC, sections 14, 14(A) (B)(C) of the Foreigners Act, and sections 12 of the Passport Act, and additional investigation is underway. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Police arrest 4 Bangladeshi individuals from Bhosari 
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On