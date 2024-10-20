Police arrest accused in laptop theft case 

Wagholi police arrested the prime accused and his two associates for their involvement in stealing 280 laptops from a warehouse located in Wagholi. The incident was reported on Monday at the godown of Arcline Logistics and Warehousing Private Limited located in Lonikand. Police said that based on information and technical analysis, they arrested the accused on Thursday. According to the Police, two other suspects helped transport stolen laptops and for further sale of the gadgets. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Suresh Mahadev Kumar (35), Shivaji Jagganath Vasu (27) from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Kumud Ranjan Zha (32) from Wagholi. According to the Police, two other suspects helped transport stolen laptops and for further sale of the gadgets.

Pandit Rejitwad, senior police inspector said. “Based on technical analysis, we have arrested the accused when he was heading to Pune from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.”

Rejitwad said police recovered 244 stolen laptops from nine individuals, two pickup vans, and three mobile phones worth ₹1 crore and further investigation is underway. As per the complaint, a case has been filed at Lonikand police station under BNS sections 305(A), 306, 331(2), 331(3), 331(4), 334.