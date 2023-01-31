Home / Cities / Pune News / Police arrest auto driver for killing wife

Police arrest auto driver for killing wife

pune news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 11:00 PM IST

According to police, both the accused and his wife hosted a liquor party at their home on Monday, and after that when the accused asked her wife to serve food, she refused

A murder case has been filed at the Bibwewadi police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
A murder case has been filed at the Bibwewadi police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

Pune: Bibwewadi police on Monday arrested a 38-year-old auto-rickshaw driver for the alleged murder of his wife, said police on Tuesday.

The cops identified the accused as Parshuram Jogan, a resident of Indiranagar in Bibwewadi.

According to police, both the accused and his wife hosted a liquor party at their home on Monday, and after that when the accused asked her wife to serve food, she refused.

Angered by her refusal, the accused assaulted his wife while under the influence of alcohol and she died as a result of injuries to her vital organs.

Police arrived on the scene immediately after the incident and arrested the accused.

A murder case has been filed at the Bibwewadi police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 and the accused is under arrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out