Police arrest dumper owner for negligence in Kesnand accident case 

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 26, 2024 06:24 AM IST

The FIR against Kate states that the dumper driver identified as Gajanan Shankar Totare (26), a resident of Kesanand was a drunkard and when he had taken the dumper, he had been drunk, and it was known to Kate

The Wagholi police on Tuesday arrested the dumper owner on charges of negligence for allowing the accused driver to continue driving the heavy vehicle despite knowing that he was a drunkard and indulged in reckless driving earlier. The owner has been identified as Anil Kate (39), a resident of Dapodi in connection with the dumper accident case which left three persons dead, and six others injured at Kesnand Phata on Sunday midnight.  

It was expected of Kate to ensure that Totare would not be driving a heavy vehicle under the influence of liquor and the same has not been communicated to Totare, police said.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
It was expected of Kate to ensure that Totare would not be driving a heavy vehicle under the influence of liquor and the same has not been communicated to Totare, police said.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The FIR against Kate states that the dumper driver identified as Gajanan Shankar Totare (26), a resident of Kesanand was a drunkard and when he had taken the dumper, he had been drunk, and it was known to Kate. However, Kate during his interrogation by the police said that he did not know whether Totare had consumed alcohol or not.  

It was expected of Kate to ensure that Totare would not be driving a heavy vehicle under the influence of liquor and the same has not been communicated to Totare, police said. 

