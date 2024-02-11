Police arrest four for vandalising vehicles in Nigdi

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have apprehended four individuals for their involvement in the vandalism of six vehicles, sparking fear and chaos in the Ajantha Nagar area of Nigdi. The incident occurred on Friday night. The accused attacked the complainant and threatened him as well, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Gutlya alias Anurag Satish Patole, Vishal Suresh Shinde, Prafulla Trimbak Gaikwad, Rohit Dattarya Gaikwad.

As per the complaint filed by Babasaheb Sarvade, auto rickshaw driver, all accused carrying koyta, wooden sticks and other weapons gathered in the area. They unnecessarily created ruckus and threatened people.

According to police, the accused later vandalised at least six vehicles including an auto rickshaw parked along roadside and created terror in the locality.

The accused attacked the complainant and threatened him as well, said police.

The complainant approached the police on Saturday and filed a police complaint at Nigdi police station under sections of 308, 504, 506(2),427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections.