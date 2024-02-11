 Police arrest four for vandalising vehicles in Nigdi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / Police arrest four for vandalising vehicles in Nigdi

Police arrest four for vandalising vehicles in Nigdi

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 11, 2024 10:02 PM IST

As per the complainant, all accused carrying koyta, wooden sticks and other weapons gathered in the area, created ruckus and threatened people

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have apprehended four individuals for their involvement in the vandalism of six vehicles, sparking fear and chaos in the Ajantha Nagar area of Nigdi. The incident occurred on Friday night.

The accused attacked the complainant and threatened him as well, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The accused attacked the complainant and threatened him as well, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Gutlya alias Anurag Satish Patole, Vishal Suresh Shinde, Prafulla Trimbak Gaikwad, Rohit Dattarya Gaikwad.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

As per the complaint filed by Babasaheb Sarvade, auto rickshaw driver, all accused carrying koyta, wooden sticks and other weapons gathered in the area. They unnecessarily created ruckus and threatened people.

According to police, the accused later vandalised at least six vehicles including an auto rickshaw parked along roadside and created terror in the locality.

The accused attacked the complainant and threatened him as well, said police.

The complainant approached the police on Saturday and filed a police complaint at Nigdi police station under sections of 308, 504, 506(2),427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On