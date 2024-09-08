Police arrest man for issuing death threat to MLA Landge 

Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a 25-year-old man for issuing a death threat to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLA Mahesh Landge. The incident was reported on Saturday at around 11:30 am. The accused has been identified as Uday Kumar Rai (25), originally hailing from Chhattisgarh. According to police, the accused is working as a machine operator in a private engineering firm. On Saturday morning under the influence of alcohol, he called the police control room and informed them that he is a contract killer and got a contract to kill MLA Landge. On Saturday morning under the influence of alcohol, he called the police control room and informed them that he is a contract killer and got a contract to kill MLA Landge. (HT PHOTO)

Ganesh Jamdar, senior police inspector at Bhosari MIDC police station said, “The accused is working at a private company in Bhosari. On Saturday under the influence of alcohol, he made a call to police and issued a death threat to MLA Mahesh Landge.” Jamdar further said that considering the gravity of the situation, the accused was arrested on Saturday. Police said the interrogation of the accused is going on to ascertain the exact reason behind the threat.

A non-cognisable offence has been filed at Bhosari MIDC police station against the accused and further investigation in this case is going on.

Commenting about the development, MLA Landge said, “The police are taking action as per the procedure. I have full trust in the police, and I will continue to work for society.”