News / Cities / Pune / Police arrest woman involved in chain snatching racket

Police arrest woman involved in chain snatching racket

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 12, 2024 05:30 AM IST

Pune rural police arrested a woman chain snatcher allegedly targeting fellow women passengers at various bus stops, said Police. The accused, Ashwini Avi Bhosale (23) resident of Jalgaon in Ahmednagar district, was arrested by Pune rural police from Karjat on Friday.

The case details were revealed by the police on Monday, March 11. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Police said on March 2, the complainant Alka Bankar (59) from Akluj in Solapur district was heading toward Pune from the Indapur ST Bus stand. While boarding the MSRTC bus, the complainant realised that her gold ornaments worth 8.04 lakh were stolen from the Indapur bus stand.

The case details were revealed by the police on Monday, March 11.

According to rural police, the accused allegedly used to steal cash and gold ornaments at crowded public places like bus stops. Police analysed the CCTV footage at the bus stop and identified the accused.

Police officials said that the accused woman was on record criminal and was involved in three similar cases reported at various police stations in the Pune rural area.

During interrogation, police revealed that the accused was involved in theft cases in Khed, Karmala, Jamkhed, Hadapsar, Pimpri, and Indapur police stations. Police have recovered 235 grams of gold ornaments worth 11.64 lakh from her possession and further investigation is underway.

