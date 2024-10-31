Menu Explore
Police book two for extortion

ByNadeem Inamdar
Oct 31, 2024 11:55 PM IST

Alankar police booked two persons for allegedly assaulting two persons and demanding an extortion of ₹10,000 from a roadside vendor on October 30

Pune: The Alankar police have booked two persons for allegedly assaulting two persons and demanding an extortion of 10,000 from a roadside vendor on October 30. The 16-year-old lodged an FIR on October 31 against the accused stating that the duo identified as Vaibhav Bhingare and his friend allegedly threatened him to pay the extortion amount before physically attacking his cousin. When the complainant intervened, he too was assaulted. The FIR was lodged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 308 (3), 324 (2), 119 (1), 115 (2), 352, 351 (2) and Section 3(5) of Criminal Law Reform Act.

Alankar police booked two persons for allegedly assaulting two persons and demanding an extortion of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 from a roadside vendor on October 30. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
