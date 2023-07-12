Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune rural police arrest 3, claim to solve 18 robbery cases

Pune rural police arrest 3, claim to solve 18 robbery cases

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jul 12, 2023 11:51 PM IST

Pune police arrests three persons and claims to have solved 18 robbery cases. Accused purchased stolen golden ornaments and have been granted police custody.

The Pune rural police claimed to have solved 18 robbery cases after they busted an inter-district robbery gang and arrested three persons, said officials on Wednesday.

The Pune rural police claimed to have solved 18 robbery cases after they busted an inter-district robbery gang and arrested three persons. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The Pune rural police claimed to have solved 18 robbery cases after they busted an inter-district robbery gang and arrested three persons. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to officials, there has been a rise in robbery, house break in cases in Pune rural and Ahmednagar district. To nab the culprits, seven teams were formed.

Accused have been identified as Ajay Ullasya Kale, resident of Khadus in Ahmednagar district, Ganesh Suresh Bhosale, resident of Walunj in Beed district and Kiran Bhausaheb Bedre, 33 from Walunj in Ahmednagar district, who purchased stolen golden ornaments from the accused. Other booked accused include Pavalya alias Deva Kailas Kale, Tushar alias Vishal Kailas Kale, Sharad Kailas Kale all residents of Kadus in Ahmednagar district.

Police seized 294 grams of stolen gold ornaments from accused worth of 17,64,000.

Officials said that they acted on a tip-off and arrested accused Ajay Kale on July 4. During interrogation he confessed his involvement in many house break-in and robbery cases. He only shared whereabouts of Ganesh Bhosale on July 11, after which he was arrested.

During interrogation of both the accused it was revealed that the accused sold gold ornaments to third accused Bedre and arrested him later.

Accused were produced in court on Wednesday, where they granted police custody till July 15. Police claimed that, by arresting accused they have solved 18 robbery, house break-in, theft cases registered in Pune and Ahmednagar district and search for other accused is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out