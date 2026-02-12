PUNE: Following orders issued by police commissioner Amitesh Kumar, the police late Tuesday night carried out an extensive combing operation in the Budhwar Peth red-light area of the city. As part of the drive, the police inspected 41 buildings in the area, verifying the identity of as many as 426 women and 290 men. Additionally, inspection of as many as 32 vehicles and 459 persons was carried out at five check nakas across the neighbourhood. Police comb Budhwar Peth for illegal activities, immigrants

Over the course of the inspection, the police apprehended one Rameshwar Bibhishan Birajdar, 31, originally from Tambarwadi in Latur district and currently staying near Ganraj hotel parking on Bajirao Road. Seven grams of charas worth ₹3,500 and three injections were seized from his possession. A case has been registered against him at the Faraskhana police station under sections 8(c) and 20(b)(ii) of the NDPS Act.

Krushikesh Rawale, deputy commissioner of police (zone 1), said, “The operation was carried out to check illegal activities and immigrants (Bangladeshis) staying in the locality without valid documents. We cross-checked the documents of around 426 women and 290 men. Two women suspected of having illegally immigrated and some minor girls were detained during the operation and taken into custody at the Faraskhana police station for further verification.”

The operation was carried out under the supervision of two deputy commissioners of police, and involved teams from multiple police stations and from the crime branch. A total eight assistant commissioners, 19 police inspectors, 55 assistant inspectors/sub-inspectors, and 375 police personnel participated in the drive.