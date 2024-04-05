Police constable dies by suicide in Pune

A police constable aged 28 years died by suicide after he shot himself dead with his service rifle while on duty. The deceased was attached with Khadak police station. The incident was reported on Thursday late night at Lohiya Nagar police chowki in Shukrawar Peth area. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident was reported on Thursday late night at Lohiya Nagar police chowki in Shukrawar Peth area.

“He told a colleague that he had a headache and wanted to lie down in the staff restroom on the first floor of the chowky. He then locked the room from inside and apparently shot himself around 3 am using his service carbine gun,” the official added.

Police said the incident came to light on Friday morning. The deceased reported for duty on Thursday night and later entered the restroom, where the fatal incident occurred.

The deceased shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment but he was declared dead by the doctor.

DCP Sanddep Singh Gill said, “Unfortunately our policeman died after he shot himself using a service rifle. We are investigating the exact cause behind the incident.’’

A case of accidental death has been registered at Khadak police station.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com