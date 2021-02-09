IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Police crackdown on vehicle vandals, 472 arrested in 145 cases over four years
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Police crackdown on vehicle vandals, 472 arrested in 145 cases over four years

The Pune police have arrested 472 accused in 145 cases of vehicle vandalism during the past four years
READ FULL STORY
By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:23 PM IST

The Pune police have arrested 472 accused in 145 cases of vehicle vandalism during the past four years. In total, 442 vehicles have been destroyed worth crores of rupees in this timeframe.

According to the crime branch data, as many as 11 cases were lodged during 2021 where 50 vandals mostly youth were arrested for damaging 72 vehicles across the city while 162 vandals were arrested in 50 cases for destroying 124 vehicles in 2020.

In 2018, 139 accused were arrested in 48 cases for destroying 131 vehicles compared with 121 accused arrested in 50 cases for damaging 115 vehicles.

DCP (crime) Bacchan Singh said, “A total of 50 cases of vandalising vehicles were registered in 2020 in which 162 accused were arrested. Most of such incidents have taken place in slum areas and done with the intention to create terror in the locality and show their “bhaigiri” by aspiring criminals. Such cases are being taken very seriously and stringent preventive action like MCOCA/MPDA is being taken against repeat offenders, while juvenile accused are counselled by juvenile unit and police stations.”

The city police led by the crime branch is carrying out intense combing operations in slum pockets and areas prone to vehicle vandalism to arrest miscreants with the objective of vehicle vandalism.

The Pune police are now booking the accused under more stringent legal provisions such as the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, IPS offences ranging from extortion, robbery and issuance of grave threats to life by spreading terror amongst the citizenry at large.

The data available with city police states that the vandals mostly belong to the age group between 18 and 20 years which include a major chunk of school dropouts hailing from impoverished backgrounds.

The reasons behind vehicle vandalism include flimsy reasons like settling local rivalries, ego battles, establishing clout in their respective localities or neighbourhood or extortion money from shopkeepers including robbing local traders. Both the local police station officials and crime branch sleuths are creating awareness among citizens including those engaged in vandalism. A list of 400 vandals on record of the city has been prepared and notices are being sent to them regarding the crime. Also, repeat offenders have been warned that they would be booked under stringent provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) if they continued with their waywardness.

Milind Pawar, a leading lawyer from Pune said, “Vehicle vandalism is a very serious crime, and the city police are rightly taking action under serious crime categories as the accused involved are either juvenile in conflict with the law or youngsters who later on graduate to become bigger criminals. The combing operations and invoking of MCOCA and MPDA against the accused will keep the vehicle vandalism under a tight leash. More crackdowns on the gangs engaged in vandalism is the need of the hour and arrests are mandatory to keep the crime rate under check.”

Daljeet Singh Goraya, Ganga Kingston society secretary said, “The hooligans are indulging in this kind of violent behavior just like the outlawed motorcycle gangs operational in Mohammadwadi. These anti-social elements should be taught a lesson by iron hand and the city police combing operation and subsequent arrests will act as a strong deterrent in the near future.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Post-Covid Pune gradually tunes back to music, organisers uphold Covid norms

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Despite the theatres and cultural halls only allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity in the state, Pune city is gradually regaining its cultural flavour
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Standing committee approves saffron flag on Sinhagad worth 1 cr

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:24 PM IST
The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday gave an approval to erect a saffron flag at the Sinhagad fort, worth 1 crore
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Two Hingoli natives booked for assault at Chakan hospital

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:23 PM IST
Two engineers from Khed area of Pune were remanded to two days in custody of Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday for assaulting a security guard and a policeman and pushing a doctor at Chakan government hospital on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Police crackdown on vehicle vandals, 472 arrested in 145 cases over four years

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:23 PM IST
The Pune police have arrested 472 accused in 145 cases of vehicle vandalism during the past four years
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

61-year old woman duped of 13.1 lakh by Facebook friend

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:23 PM IST
A 61-year-old woman was duped of 13
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Three in police custody for attempted murder of 7-year-old

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:22 PM IST
Three men were remanded to custody of Pune police in a case of attempted murder of a 7-year-old child and her family members in Ramtekdi, Wanowrie on Monday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Realtor duped of 60 lakh, trading firm official from Kolhapur held

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:22 PM IST
A businessman from Kolhapur was remanded to police custody for duping a Pune resident of 60 lakh through false investment schemes and related ads
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune rural and PCMC report less than 50% Covid19 vaccination, bring down district’s overall average

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:17 PM IST
Pune: Owing to the fall in covid19 vaccination percentage in Pune rural and PCMC, the district’s overall covid19 vaccination percentage has gone down to 52%
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Case filed against 11 travel agents for money refund to customers

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:23 PM IST
Pune: A case has been filed in consumer court against 11 private travel agencies for not refunding customers post cancellation of tour due to coronavirus pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

IMA holds hunger strike in Pune over Ayurveda surgery move

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:00 PM IST
Pune: To oppose the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) gazette which allows students of Ayurveda to practice 58 surgeries, doctors of Indian Medical Association (IMA) staged a relay hunger strike in the city on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune district reports 7 deaths, 497 fresh Covid cases

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:42 PM IST
Pune: On Tuesday, Pune district reported seven deaths due to Covid-19 infection in 24 hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune shivers at 8.6°C; coldest February day this year

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:35 PM IST
Pune: Pune on Tuesday recorded February’s coldest day this year at 8
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune ranks second in state for vaccinating maximum beneficiaries

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:54 PM IST
Pune: As of Monday, Pune district ranked second in the state in terms of vaccinating maximum number of registered beneficiaries
READ FULL STORY
Close
The property registration scrutiny action comes after complaints were made to Mantralaya alleging illegal registrations taking place in the city in connivance with officials. (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
The property registration scrutiny action comes after complaints were made to Mantralaya alleging illegal registrations taking place in the city in connivance with officials. (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
pune news

Maharashtra to cover 27 sub registrar offices for property registration violations

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:50 PM IST
The Maharashtra state government initiated an in-depth probe of doubtful cases of property registration of unauthorised constructions and illegal plotting
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rujula Bhonsle wins gold at the 36th National Junior Athletic Championship at Guwahati on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
Rujula Bhonsle wins gold at the 36th National Junior Athletic Championship at Guwahati on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

14-year-old Pune sprinter breaks national record at junior athletic championship

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:16 PM IST
“Running at top speed” was the only thing on the mind of 14-year-old Rujula Bhonsle when she sprinted and won the gold medal and secured a national record in the 60-metre race
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP